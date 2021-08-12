Cricket protein vs Whey Protein: Gymsect's superior science-based protein powders are sustainable and better for you.
Cricket Protein Powder is two-thirds protein by weight making it very unique and superior-quality. It is minimally processed, undergoing no adulteration.
The solution to whey protein is switching to cricket protein, a 100% natural, higher nutritional valued alternative with no drawbacks.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the other hand, whey protein is heavily processed and altered, making it a much less healthy choice. Cricket protein is Lactose & Dairy-free and contains higher amounts of Fibre, vitamin B12 and Iron. It is also lower in simple carbohydrates and provides both Omega 3 & 6 Essential Fatty Acids.
— Gymsect co-founder, Jan-Michael Britten
Per 40g serving:
Sugar – Crickets: 0g Whey: 2.5g
Fibre – Crickets: 2.3g Whey: 0g
Omega-3 – Crickets: 1.3g Whey: 0g
Omega-6 – Crickets: 2.5g Whey: 0g
Are crickets better than whey?
The simple answer is yes!
Cricket protein powder is a 100% natural whole food form of protein. It undergoes virtually no processing. Because of this, it is better for the consumer and the environment.
It retains all of the cricket's benefits and is a simple, efficient and adaptable ingredient that is both portable and easy to consume.
Just like whey, it is a complete and bioavailable protein, but unlike whey, it isn't JUST high in protein. Cricket protein has a whole host of positives that make it an easy choice over whey.
For starters, it is sustainable, using a fraction of the resources that whey does to make. This means it is cleaner, greener and more comfortable to feel better about using. And it's packed with essential micronutrients and essential fats that whey doesn't have.
Take a look at this comparison per 40g serving:
Crickets have 0g of sugar, whereas whey has 2.5g.
Crickets contain 1.5g of carbs which is half the amount that whey does.
Crickets provide more than double the amount of Fibre that whey does.
Crickets contain a significant amount of Omega-3. Whey provides none.
Crickets contain a significant amount of Omega-6. Whey provides none.
Crickets have 6x more iron in them.
Crickets have over 800% more B12 in them.
It's obvious who's winning.
BUT WAIT, THERE'S MORE. Listen to THIS TO UNDERSTAND WHY WHEY ISN'T THE WAY FORWARD.
Whey is the waste product that remains after milk has been curdled and strained to make cheese.
It was originally pumped into rivers and streams in the U.S. before it was deemed hazardous to the ecosystem and prohibited by the government.
As a result, it started being used as a cheap filler in ice cream, confectionery and baked goods.
However, realising a more significant profit could be made, manufacturers devised a cunning marketing ploy to package and brand it as a supplement. The purchasing of which is fuelling unsustainable animal farming, consequently depleting the worldʼs resources.
An enormous 327 kilograms of milk is required to make just 2 kilograms of whey protein powder.
Milk-producing cows may also have been treated with steroids and antibiotics in an attempt to maximise output. These medications then end up in the surrounding environment and even in the dairy itself, having detrimental effects on both animals and humans' endocrine and immune systems. They have also been linked to an increased risk of cancer in humans.
Not to mention, the heavy processing whey undergoes to make it saleable severely degrades its nutritional quality. A study in 2010 uncovered that some whey protein brands were found to contain heavy metals, including unsafe levels of arsenic, cadmium and lead!
Donʼt believe in the hype and propaganda. Whey is terrible news, so get rid of it.
Crickets are a "complete protein" because they contain all nine essential amino acids.
Protein is made up of amino acids, which are the building blocks of muscle.
Amino Acids are used by your body to repair muscle fibres after intense exercise has broken them down. The harder you train, the more you need. Without them, it would be impossible to build or even maintain muscle tissue.
There are 20 different amino acids in all, nine of which the human body can't produce. These are known as 'essential' amino acids, and we need to get them from our diet. Of the essential amino acids, Leucine, isoleucine and valine are the three branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) that are highly effective for building muscle through muscle protein synthesis, which is essential for exercise recovery and adaptation.
Leucine is the primary BCAA and is known as the Anabolic Amino Acid. Itʼs the essential amino that stimulates muscle protein synthesis and growth. It does this by activating a muscle-building pathway called mTOR (mechanistic target of rapamycin).
An increase in leucine levels alerts mTOR that sufficient nutrients and amino acids are present in the body to build muscle. When there is not enough Leucine in the body, mTOR is disabled, impeding this process.
Cricket protein powder has a nutty flavour and is a 100% natural whole food form of protein that undergoes virtually no processing. Because of this, it is better for the consumer and the environment. It retains all of the cricket's benefits and is a simple, efficient and adaptable ingredient that is portable, easy to consume, and easy to digest.
Cricket protein powder is 72% protein, 16% fat and 12% carbohydrates. It is super high-protein, gluten-free, paleo-friendly and can be consumed on ketogenic and low-carb diets.
Crickets contain complete protein and provide all 18 amino acids, including all nine essential amino acids, the most important of which are called branched-chain amino acids or BCAAs, also known as the building blocks of muscle. Without enough, the body cannot repair and initiate growth.
Crickets are the most efficient protein source available. They grow twenty times faster than cattle and contain twice as much protein as chicken, more calcium than milk, more vitamin B12 than beef, more omega-3 and omega-6 than salmon, and more iron than spinach. Crickets also provide a powerful prebiotic fibre called chitin.
