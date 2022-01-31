Virtas Partners Launches Human Capital Advisory within M&A Services Practice
New Managing Director Jennifer J. Fondrevay to lead client service offering
We consider human capital management to be a most essential element of what will make M&A deals successful in 2022 and beyond.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtas Partners is expanding its Merger and Acquisition Services practice with new capabilities to help clients address people and culture issues so critical to unlocking the full potential of a transaction. Human Capital advisory within M&A Services will be led by Jennifer J. Fondrevay who joins the firm as a Managing Director. Virtas Partners is a boutique transaction services and restructuring firm helping clients successfully navigate key transitions, including acquisitions, divestitures, carve-outs, IPOs, accounting investigations and restatements, restructurings, and capital placements.
— Neal McNamara, co-founder, Virtas Partners
Human Capital advisory services at Virtas Partners will include capabilities around corporate culture, change management, onboarding, offboarding, and communication.
“Jennifer is joining Virtas Partners at a very opportune time as we continue to expand our M&A Services practice,” said Neal McNamara, Managing Partner and co-founder. “We consider human capital management to be a most essential element of what will make M&A deals successful in 2022 and beyond.”
“We are excited to welcome Jennifer into the Virtas family,” said Tim Czmiel, Managing Partner and co-founder. “She has great expertise and a deep understanding of the people and cultural aspects in bringing together organizations. Further, she will make very positive and collaborative contributions to our own culture within Virtas Partners.”
Fondrevay is the Founder and Chief Humanity Officer of Day1 Ready™, a consultancy that advises forward-thinking business leaders, owners and C-Suite executives on how to prepare for and manage the people challenges of business transitions, particularly mergers and acquisitions.
Previously, as a marketing executive at Nokia, Asurion and Apollo Education Group, Fondrevay led teams through three separate multibillion-dollar acquisitions. She authored the satirical survivor’s handbook, NOW WHAT? A Survivor’s Guide for Thriving Through Mergers & Acquisitions, which became a #1 new release on Amazon. Her NOW WHAT? audiobook has received similar acclaim.
Fondrevay shares her M&A expertise as a contributor to Harvard Business Review, Fast Company, Forbes and Thrive Global. She is a sought-after podcast guest and keynote speaker for conferences and associations; and has advised numerous small, mid-market and Fortune 500 companies on how to prepare for and lead through the multiple transitions within the M&A-deal journey.
“The year just completed was record-breaking for M&A deals by every metric. Subsequently, 2022 will demand a laser-focus on post-deal integration,” Fondrevay added. “Tim and Neal recognize the urgency of this new reality and the need to add human capital services such as culture and change management to provide comprehensive integration services. I’m thrilled to be contributing my expertise to advance Virtas Partners’ mission.”
