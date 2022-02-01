Btein Bars with Low-Glycemic Natural Sugars Coming Soon to Walmart.com
Mega-Retailer Will Offer Btein Bars in Chocolate Almond and Almond Coconut Flavors
With a diabetes epidemic in the U.S., health & wellness companies need to develop healthier foods, especially products that don’t raise blood sugar levels... This is why we created Btein Bars.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Walmart.com will soon carry Btein Bars, which are high in protein but made with low-glycemic natural sugars.
— Hema Saran, founder of Atmabala, which makes Btein Bars
“We are ecstatic that the largest company in the world will soon offer Btein Bars on Walmart.com,” said Hema Saran, founder of Atmabala, based in North Carolina, which makes Btein Bars. “We are looking forward to adding more retail outlets this year.”
Btein Bars combines western nutritional science with eastern Ayurveda’s healthy lifestyle to create a wholesome, tasty protein bar with all-natural ingredients that will not raise your blood sugar to dangerous levels.
Saran said she believes retailers are looking for healthier protein and energy bars that are not loaded with sugar.
“With a diabetes epidemic in the U.S., health and wellness companies need to develop healthier foods, especially products that don’t raise blood sugar to dangerous levels,” she said. “This is why we created Btein Bars with 20 grams of Whey protein, which provide a significant percentage of your daily recommended intake of protein.”
Saran said Btein Bars also contain Ashwagandha, which has been used for its medicinal properties for 1000s of years. Ashwagandha is an adaptogen that helps the body maintain balance and adjust to stress.
Atmabala relied on Ayurveda or “The Science of Life,” which dates back more than 5,000 years ago in India, as the foundation for their protein bars.
“Ayurveda is often called the oldest healing science,” Saran said. “It is a holistic and natural system of medicine based on the concept that health and wellness depend on a balance between physical and mental health by utilizing natural medicine.”
Saran and her partner, Saran Shanmugam, said they are looking forward to reaching more consumers throughout the country.
“We have created the protein energy bar that people not only want today but that they need,” they said.
For more information, visit bteinnutrition.com.
