Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International: Three-Decade Career Selling Consumer Goods to Major Retailers

Mitch Gould is a retail professional.
During his 30-plus year career, Gould has represented consumer goods of all types, including lawn and garden, hardware, sports nutrition, dietary supplements, skincare, nutraceutical, cosmeceutical, and beverages.
Gould has sold top brands to all the major retailers: Walmart, Amazon, GNC, Vitamin World, Target, Costco, Sam’s Club, K-Mart, 7-11, CVS, Rite Aid, and Walgreens, to name a few.
“I’ve been fortunate to work with these major brands and retailers,” said Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management company based in Boca Raton, FL. “It has been fun visiting the national headquarters of these leading retailers. For some, it is like visiting a small city. That’s how large they are.”
Because of his career, Gould learned about the needs of product manufacturers and retailers.
“Everyone has to win. Products have to be innovative and something consumers need if you want retailers to sell them,” Gould said. “At NPI, we have a veteran staff that has worked for both the retailers and brands. We understand what each one wants.”
Although he still works with various consumers goods, Gould said NPI’s focus is on domestic and international health and wellness brands that want to enter the U.S. market or expand their presence in America.
“I’ve seen and worked with many product launches,” he said. “Early on, I realized brand manufacturers wasted thousands of dollars which ate into their profit margins. Before the first product was sold, the companies were practically losing money.”
In order to streamline the product launch process and make it affordable, Gould created his “Evolution of Distribution” system that brings together all professional services brands need to sell their products in the U.S.
“I created a one-stop, turnkey solution that emphasized speed to market and cost-efficiency,” Gould said. “Especially for the international brands, we serve as their U.S. headquarters. We import, distribute and market their products from one platform.”
NPI’s ‘Evolution of Distribution’ system provides sales expertise, logistical operations, marketing services, and FDA regulatory compliance oversight in a simple-to-understand affordable package.
Gould said NPI and its sister company, InHealth Media, work collaboratively to create brand awareness.
“While NPI reaches out to retailers, IHM promotes brand awareness through a multi-prong marketing strategy that includes TV promotion, public relations, media outreach, and social media influencers,” he added
Gould and NPI also stay on top of the latest retail trends, which have been heavily affected by the worldwide pandemic.
“Because of my history placing products on Amazon, NPI has always had a strong e-commerce division,” he said. “With the pandemic pushing consumers to make more purchases online, NPI has expanded its digital strategy.”
NPI’s expertise with e-commerce began in the early 2000s when Gould placed major brands and even more products onto the virtual shelves of Amazon’s new Health and Wellness category.
“I had the contacts with major health and wellness brands that wanted to reach a larger audience at the exact time Amazon needed to stock its new health and wellness category,” Gould said. “It turned out great for our clients, and Amazon received high-quality products to sell.”
Gould’s decades-long experience in retail is what sets the tone and character at NPI.
“My career covers all aspects of product launches,” Gould said. “This knowledge is our competitive advantage. This is why we are able to give our clients the best guidance possible to make their products succeed in the American market.”
