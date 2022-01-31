SOLA SALONS OPENS ITS 600TH LOCATION IN JANESVILLE

The new Janesville Sola Salons is conveniently located near Interstate 90’s US 14/Humes Road interchange (Exit 171 B), across from the Mobile Travel Center.

Location has 30 Fully-furnished, Private Salons for Lease to Local Beauty Pros Who Want to Be Their Own Boss

JANESVILLE, WI, USA, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sola Salons (Sola), which develops and rents out fully equipped salon spaces for independent salon professionals, will open at its newest location on February 1 at 3136 Humes Road, Janesville. According to Sola - one of the world’s largest salon suite franchise - Janesville is the company’ 600th location worldwide and 17th location in Wisconsin.

The New Sola Salons Janesville is a local franchise that offers a complete solution for hair stylists, estheticians, lash and eyebrow artists, barbers, nail technicians, massage therapists and other professional cosmetologists who want to own their salon businesses. Each beauty pro has her or his independent studio equipped with a shampoo sink and chair, styling chair and cabinets. Each studio is completely contained and soundproofed with its own sliding/locking door and floor-to-ceiling walls. The extensive use of glass and innovative design gives each individual salon studio an open and welcoming feel.

Salon professionals have 24/7 secure access to their salon studio, providing them with the flexibility to work a schedule that works best for them, their families and their clients. They manage their own schedule, personalize their own space and set their own prices for services and products.

The Janesville Sola Salon location has 30 high-end, light filled and professionally finished salon studios. The franchise is owned by Alicia Modjeska, a Wisconsin entrepreneur and former health care executive who most recently served as President of Cambio Solutions and Chief Operating Officer of Milwaukee County’s Behavioral Health Division.

Modjeska said Sola Salon helps aspiring salon owners take the fear and guesswork out of launching a business with comprehensive start-up support and tools that simplified the entrepreneurial process. She said a growing number of independent beauty pros have embraced the salon suite concept, where they can work independently in the safety and privacy of their own salon.

“The pandemic really amplified the concerns that beauty pros have about safety and hygiene,” Modjeska said. “Consumers and beauty pros have been gravitating toward a private salon suite experience because they feel safer and more comfortable.”

“What Sola really offers is a low-risk way for beauty pros to own their own businesses, without a sizeable capital outlay,” Modjeska continued. “And Janesville area consumers now have more choices for hairstylists, barbers, lash artists, estheticians, massage therapists, nail techs, lash and brow artists and other beauty pross all under one roof.”

Studio leases are now available in the Janesville location, with a limited time move-in bonus that includes two weeks of free rent, custom studio painting, and a free professional photo shoot. For leasing info or a private tour, visit the Sola Janesville website, or contact Alicia at (262) 313-7853.

ABOUT SOLA SALON STUDIOS

In 2004, Sola Salon Studios was established with the opening of its first location in Denver, Colorado. Now with more than 540 locations open in the U.S., Canada and Brazil, Sola offers more than 18,000+ independent beauty professionals the freedom and benefits of salon ownership without the risk and overhead of opening a traditional salon. Recently, Sola Salons was recognized as the #26 franchise brand on Entrepreneur's 2021 Franchise 500 Ranking. Despite an unprecedented year of challenges, Sola Salons climbed up 50 spots from its 2020 ranking. Sola CEO, Christina Russell, Chief Executive Officer of Sola Salon Studios was recently selected as one of the top 100 Influential Women in Fitness, Health and Beauty Franchising by Business Woman magazine. Visit www.solasalonstudios.com for more information.