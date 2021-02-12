NEW SOLA SALON STUDIOS® IN MOUNT PLEASANT TO OPEN ON MARCH 1

Sola Salon Studios, which leases fully equipped salon spaces to independent salon pros, will open its newest location in Mount Pleasant on March 1

MOUNT PLEASANT/RACINE, WISCONSIN, USA, February 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sola Salon Studios Mount Pleasant, which develops and rents out fully equipped salon spaces for independent salon professionals, plans to open its newest location on March 1 in the Mount Pleasant Commerce Center on Globe Drive, just east of I-94 and south of Highway 20.

Sola Salon Studios is a franchise company that offers a turnkey solution for hair stylists, estheticians, lash and eyebrow artists, barbers, massage therapists and other professional cosmetologists who want to own their salon businesses. Each beauty pro has her or his independent studio equipped with a shampoo sink and chair, styling chair and cabinets. Each studio can be completely contained with its own sliding/locking door and floor-to-ceiling walls.

Additional safety protocols, including social distancing and mandatory masks have been implemented during COVID-19 to keep salon pros and their clients as safe as possible.

Salon professionals have 24-hour access to their studio, allowing them the flexibility to work the hours that are best for them, their families, and clients. They manage their own schedules, personalizing their spaces and set their own prices for services and products in addition to an array of other exciting benefits. The Mount Pleasant Sola Salon location has 38 high-end, light filled and professionally finished individual salon studios. The franchise is owned by Southeast Wisconsin entrepreneur Roberta Johnson, who opened her first Sola Salon in Kenosha’s Southport Plaza Shopping Center in August of 2019. That location is currently filled while the new Mount Pleasant location is about half full, even before opening its doors.



“We’re thrilled to have a new home in the Racine/Mount Pleasant area in the beautiful new Mount Pleasant Commerce Center,” Johnson said. “The pandemic has hit the beauty industry hard, and I’m glad we can offer a helping hand to salon professionals who want to be their own boss. Sola’s unique layout and design allows beauty pros to maintain the best social distancing possible and control what happens inside their own, private studio.”

Johnson said Sola Salon Studios' helps aspiring salon owners take the fear and guesswork out of launching a salon business with comprehensive start-up support and tools that simplified the entrepreneurial process. “We like to say that with Sola, you’re in business for yourself, but not by yourself.”

Studio leases are now available in the Mount Pleasant location, with a limited time move-in bonus that includes two weeks of free rent. For leasing info or a private tour, visit the Mount Pleasant Sola Salon website or contact Roberta Johnson at (414)-559-2887.



ABOUT SOLA SALON STUDIOS

In 2004, Sola Salon Studios was established with the opening of its first location in Denver, Colorado. Now with more than 500 locations open in the U.S., Canada and Brazil, Sola offers more than 16,000+ independent beauty professionals the freedom and benefits of salon ownership without the risk and overhead of opening a traditional salon. Recently, Sola Salon Studios was recognized as the #26 franchise brand on Entrepreneur's 2021 Franchise 500 Ranking. Despite an unprecedented year of challenges, Sola Salon Studios climbed up 50 spots from its 2020 ranking. Sola CEO, Christina Russell, Chief Executive Officer of Sola Salon Studios was recently selected as one of the top 100 Influential Women in Fitness, Health and Beauty Franchising by Business Woman magazine. Visit www.solasalonstudios.com for more information.