Compass Properties Installs Bipolar Ionization System to Prevent Spread of COVID 19 in its Office Buildings

MADISON , WI , UNITED STATES , January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Compass Properties, a Madison-based commercial real estate management and development company, recently installed a state-of-the-art, needlepoint bipolar ionization (NPBI®) system in several of its area office buildings to help protect tenants, employees, and visitors from contracting the COVID-19 virus.

“Indoor air quality has become even more critical as it impacts the health, comfort, well-being, and productivity of the building’s occupants,” said Todd Greenwald, Compass Properties Vice President. “Needlepoint bipolar ionization is hands down the most impactful way we can actively target airborne contaminants and kill them. Though our primary motivation was to fight airborne COVID-19, NPBI also offers a robust solution to increase air ventilation efficiency and kill harmful airborne particles such as bacteria, allergens and other pathogens.”

The patented NPBI® system was created by Global Plasma Solutions (GPS), which recently released testing results that show a 99.4% reduction rate on a SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) surface strain within 30 minutes. NPBI produces positive and negative ions that attach to particles and pathogens, such as the coronavirus, making them easier to filter and destroy. It also combats dust, pollen, and mold spores. “For any kind of facility from commercial buildings to aircrafts, delivering the cleanest, safest indoor air environment will only become increasingly more important,” said GPS Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Charles Waddell. “And our ozone-free technology is one of the most sophisticated products on the market.”

The NPBI systems used by Compass Properties were installed by Windsor, Wisconsin-based North American Mechanical this December in buildings at 4600 American Parkway, 5133 W. Terrace Drive, 406 Science Drive and 440 Science Drive in Madison. Company officials say the system will be installed in its CitySquare Office Center (Wausau) next, with other buildings following in 2021.

Experts say bipolar ionization used in large-scale ventilation systems worldwide could be a secret weapon in the war against COVID-19. Hospitals including Johns Hopkins, Children’s Hospital Boston and the University of Maryland Medical Center have embraced the technology. “Bipolar ionization has been used in healthcare for many years for many applications,” said Tony Abate, chief technical officer at AtmosAir Solutions. “We believe bipolar ion systems will become a standard in these critical environments to protect patients and staff.”

Greenwald said installation of the NPBI systems is among the many safety measures the company has put in place recently. He said buildings managed by Compass Properties are regularly scheduled for extensive deep cleaning and disinfection, with new procedures in place to increase frequency of cleaning in high-density and high touch areas. Compass Properties has also taken additional measures to ensure high indoor air quality in its buildings, including comprehensive HVAC preventative maintenance, upgraded air filters, and increased outside air intake to dilute the potency of indoor germs.

Greenwald said despite all the safety measures, tenants, employees, and visitors are still required to wear masks and socially distance. “Our new NPBI system is proven to deliver safe and clean indoor air, but it can’t stop direct transmission of the virus between two or more people indoors. Preventing the spread of COVID in the workplace requires that everyone does their part — wear a mask, socially distance and practice good personal hygiene.”