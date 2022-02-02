DoubleYard and Laserfiche Partner to Provide AI OCR Technology for Both Digital Print and Handwritten Content
We are excited to partner with an industry leader like Laserfiche and specifically, as a Laserfiche Technology Partner.”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DoubleYard, Inc., a prominent player in the industry of optical and image character recognition (OCR/ICR) and Laserfiche, the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation, announce their partnership to advance and automate character recognition. DoubleYard’s DeepRead suite of artificial intelligence (AI) OCR/ICR technology will now be tightly integrated with the Laserfiche platform to enable the recognition of both digital print and handwritten text with a high degree of accuracy.
— Tatsuya Yasunaga, CEO of DoubleYard
DoubleYard’s solutions represent the very latest in AI OCR/ICR technology with an expertise in accurately extracting handwritten information. Historically, handwritten content extraction technology was a challenge for businesses, as it was unreliable. Costly and time-consuming human intervention was often necessary, deflecting the automation of business processes. With the help of DoubleYard’s suite of DeepRead technologies, organizations can now include handwritten documents in existing automated processes, improving employee productivity and customer satisfaction.
By partnering with DoubleYard through the Laserfiche Technology Alliance Partner Program, Laserfiche solution providers can expand their offerings to include accurate handwriting and digital print recognition, incrementally growing revenue with current and new customers.
Tatsuya Yasunaga, CEO of DoubleYard commented, “We are excited to partner with an industry leader like Laserfiche and specifically, as a Laserfiche Technology Partner. Together, we look forward to adding value to Laserfiche’s successful product portfolio and supporting revenue growth for Laserfiche’s solution providers.”
DoubleYard’s product portfolio is known as DeepRead. The DeepRead product portfolio includes DeepRead Forms templating solution for structured content, DeepRead Free Form for full-page, unstructured document capture, and DeepRead Extract for targeted content extraction from unstructured documents. All solutions are based on an advanced AI platform that leverages years of experience and millions of previously processed documents.
The Laserfiche Technology Alliance Partner Program is designed for technology innovators to build solutions and integrations utilizing Laserfiche’s industry-leading platform. Laserfiche Technology Alliance Partners have access to the robust resources and support needed to develop and bring to market applications that enhance employee and customer experiences, and drive enterprise-wide digital transformation.
About DoubleYard
DoubleYard is an AI solutions company, spun out from EduLab in 2018, with extensive experience in handwriting recognition, speech recognition, natural language processing, face and gaze detection, recommendation engines and more. The DoubleYard DeepRead product portfolio represents an array of ICR (Intelligent Character Recognition) products that utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) based on deep learning to instantly digitize not only printed text, but also handwritten content. Demand for digitizing paper data has been increasing with each year in order to make effective use of databases with the aim of improving business efficiency. However, while conventional OCR (Optical Character Recognition) technology can digitize printed characters, recognition accuracy for handwritten characters was low. DeepRead has now made it possible to achieve a digitization accuracy rate of over 90% for handwriting, the highest level in the industry. DeepRead is being widely used in industries such as finance, health care, and education. Via its REST API, DeepRead is seamlessly integrated with systems such as RPA, IDP or directly into ERP.
Through its products and employees, DoubleYard is invested in solving the last mile challenge of Intelligent Automation.
About Laserfiche
Laserfiche is the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation. Through powerful workflows, electronic forms, document management and analytics, the Laserfiche® platform accelerates how business gets done, enabling leaders to focus on growth across the enterprise.
Laserfiche pioneered the paperless office with enterprise content management. Today, Laserfiche’s cloud-first development approach incorporates innovations in machine learning and AI to enable organizations in more than 80 countries to transform into digital businesses. Customers in every industry — including government, education, financial services, healthcare, and manufacturing — use Laserfiche to boost productivity, scale their business and deliver digital-first customer experiences.
Laserfiche employees in offices around the world are committed to the company’s vision of empowering customers and inspiring people to reimagine how technology can transform lives.
