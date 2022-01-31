Submit Release
Guanajuato Stars in Popular Video Games

Guanajuato city streets Forza 5

The cobbled and historic streets of Guanajuato have been transformed into race tracks and people from all over the world can tour the capital all thanks to a video game

Mercado de Hidalgo GTO city Forza5

Amazing recreation of Guanajuato city landmarks in video game Forza Horizon 5

Guanajuato comes to video games consoles were millions of fans around the world will be able to enjoy our beautiful state

GUANAJUATO CITY, MEXICO, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With so much beauty and diversity, Guanajuato has long been positioned as a prime location for the filming of telenovelas, music videos, promotional videos and other visual entertainments. Now, the architectural beauty of the city is represented in popular video games.

Thanks to the work of the Guanajuato Film Commission (CFGTO), gaming studios have discovered Guanajuato and time and again have chosen the state as the backdrop for their latest titles.

The videogames industry is very important in the audiovisual sector, companies as well as experience professionals are very meticulous and cautious in seeking details and all those work permits and authorship are their priority in the use of images, logos, flags, sounds, etc. It is quite an art! And as a result, it is the latent display of graphics and content in the video games themselves.

The CFGTO supports these projects mainly with information, advice, links with authorities and institutions, permissions for representation and exhibition of public spaces, among others.

Among the video games that show Guanajuato is "Forza Horizon 5" one of the world's best-selling racing games which was set for filming in Mexico, obviously Guanajuato’s capital city could not miss becoming a star locale. The capital is already an established benchmark venue for both urban and offroad rallies. All those alleys and tunnels to navigate! Being able to reach more than 15 million gamers. On the Xbox page it was reported that Forza Horizon 5 was available on November 9, 2021, on Xbox Series XjS and Xbox One consoles, Windows 10 PC and Stream.

Architecture and culture have taken over video games. These began with simple graphics whose scenarios were only static images and even these were not protagonists. Today architecture and culture are the real gems and features in every game. In fact, without good architectural design, video games would not exist.

Some games give users the opportunity to create cities, buildings, and environments so original that they greatly enrich the experience. This facet has also become a source of employment and creativity for architects and designers as well as gamers. Such as Microsoft – Age of Empires III, El Grito de Dolores.

The Guanajuato Film Commission (CFGTO) supports projects in multiple ways, including through the dissemination of information, advice, links with authorities and institutions, representation permits and exhibition of public spaces. In addition, the CFGTO provides information, processes, and mechanisms so that filming, shooting, scouting, surveying, and shooting are simplified. For more information visit: https://comisionfilmgto.com/

