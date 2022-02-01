Sipping Wine for a Good Cause at Christmas in the Park
A trio of community favorites were brought together to bring delicious wine and beer for a good cause at the annual Christmas in the Park celebration.
Strategically selecting functionalities that empower both the organizations’ staff and the outside community is essential today as we enter into a post-pandemic world”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, US, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A trio of community favorites were brought together during the holiday season to bring delicious wine and beer for a good cause at the annual Christmas in the Park celebration. Scholar Wine was set up to provide a full-service bar at the event with proceeds directly funding scholarships for college students in need of assistance. Scholar Wine leveraged Member.buzz, who provided the platform and technology to sell drinks, and to collect payments and donations at the event.
— William Yeack
Christmas in the Park is a family-oriented traditional display of lights, trees, and exhibits at Plaza de Cesar Chavez in San Jose. “We were really excited to be back in action,” says Max Wahl, co-founder of Scholar Wine, “After an 18-month hiatus, we are happy to have partnered with amazing organizations like Christmas in the Park to continue raising money for young adults in need.”
Member.buzz has long supported clubs, foundations, and communities to help them reach new supporters, collect donations, coordinate volunteer efforts, and keep in touch. When Scholar Wine looked for a digital platform to help them grow and strengthen their community, Member.buzz was an obvious choice.
“We are always looking for ways to make the user experience more intuitive and fun on our platform,” says William Yeack, Founder and CEO of Member.buzz. “Scholar Wine has been instrumental in the development of a few new key functionalities offered by the platform, specifically our point-of-sale payments processing via our contactless readers. Organizations, whether through purchases at events or through in-person sales, now have the ability to leverage our card readers to accept payments in store or on the go.”
Over the years, Scholar Wine has worked with Member.buzz to drive the development of new functionality, with the most recent being our new event payment processing system. With the Member.buzz platform, you have everything you need to put on a large event, from sleek event pages, the ability to sell tickets to Space members and guests, and now card readers to sell products on site.
“Strategically selecting functionalities that empower both the organizations’ staff and the outside community is essential today as we enter into a post-pandemic world,” suggests Yeack, “Member.buzz is the simple, all-in-one tool that organizers have been looking for to achieve this.”
To learn more about Member.buzz and how we’re helping organizations like Scholar Wine, please visit our website.
About Member.buzz
Member.buzz is a content and community management platform providing organizations with an online place to connect with and grow their supporters.
About Scholar Wine
Scholar Wine is a beverage-catering service based in the San Francisco Bay Area dedicated to dazzling event guests and helping college students in the process.
About Christmas in the Park
Since 1980, Christmas in the Park has been a free not-for-profit community event held in downtown San Jose.
Madison Yeack
Member.buzz
email us here