Member.buzz Launches New Site
A newly revamped Member.buzz focuses on streamlining the creation of new Spaces for businesses, non-profits, and other membership-focused organizations.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Member.buzz, the nation’s go-to platform for businesses, societies, and clubs to organize group activities and events, has announced the launch of its new digital experience, built for a community of doers and creators to showcase their vision.
“Member.buzz has always placed usability and the user experience front and center,” said William Yeack, Founder and CEO of Member.buzz. “We are always looking for ways to make that experience more intuitive and fun; with our latest website and platform, we believe visitors will now find a more streamlined, modern design with more engaging content as they look to extend their reach and strengthen their online presence. The launch comes at a time when we are entering the hybrid world, where we will mix digital and in-person collaboration more than ever before.”
Yeack added, “the past 18 months have redefined our concept of collaboration. The hybrid future will see us work together at a distance more frequently than before. Member.buzz brings great power to organizers and allows them to communicate through multiple channels. From our inception, we made a pledge to keep listening to our members and continually improve our platform. We know each organization is different, so with user experience top of mind, our new website targets key personas and caters to the needs of each individually.”
Member.buzz allows organizations, clubs, and social groups to build websites, run blogs, and publish Web forms for members, free of charge. Features also include full-service facilities for event planning, online payments, invoicing, as well as a rich array of social-media based activities. Users can also connect their Member.buzz Spaces to resources such as Google Analytics, Hotjar, Bing Ads, and Google Ads.
About Member.buzz
Member.buzz is a social-media platform for any organization looking for a consolidated space in which to plan, manage, deliver, and monitor group activities. Signees get access to a customizable environment for building thriving online communities according to their own vision. The platform is hosted entirely in the cloud, for optimum security and flexibility. It provides a digital canvas for content-publishing and an organizational framework for membership-based groups to arrange, track and deliver events in a unified, collaborative environment.
