Member.buzz Extends Platform Capabilities into Social Media Space, in Wake of Significant User Growth
Free, cloud-based platform receives makeover, including new Membership Directory that allows social-style communication between organizers and their groups.
Since our founding, Member.buzz has prioritized usability and user experience.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Member.buzz, the nation’s go-to platform for businesses, societies and clubs to organize group activities and events, today announced a wide range of new capabilities that will make it even easier for Organizers to collaborate on their latest ideas.
Member.buzz, which saw a 200% surge in active users in the first half of 2020, continues to fulfill its commitment to provide top-grade digital facilities as it launches its latest version. New updates include the Member Directory; a localized hub that allows group Members to view a comprehensive list of their fellows and interact with them in real-time.
“Since our founding, Member.buzz has prioritized usability and user experience,” said William Yeack, Founder and CEO of Member.buzz. “It is our aim to make the platform intuitive and fun. Our new Membership Directory extends our offering firmly into the social media space. We believe Members are going to be thrilled to see how easy it is to collaborate live in a full-featured environment.”
Since the platform’s launch, Member.buzz Organizers have been able to build websites, publish blogs, and create forms for their Members, free of charge. The platform also includes functionality focused on event organization, such as promotion, ticket-selling through a secure payment gateway, and invoicing. With these recent updates, Member.buzz makes a strong transition into social media based activities, allowing Members to collaborate cohesively. These updates are just an indication of what's to come, creating a foundation for the Member.buzz Universe.
Other features included in version 5.04 are the Integrations Dashboard, where Organizers can connect their Member.buzz Spaces with applications such as Google Analytics, Hotjar, Facebook Pixel, and Google Ads. An updated Profile design coupled with the ability to create custom fields has given Organizers more control over the functional elements of inter-Space collaboration. Further dashboard functions are now available, including the automatic saving of any customizations individual users apply to tables, such as sorting, filtering and column visibility. Additionally, the Notifications Dashboard now lists all communications sent from Organizers to their Members.
Version 5.04 also improves copy-paste functionality for the designer tool, streamlines connectivity between Member.buzz and YouTube, and makes it easier to download files from the File Dashboard.
“The past year has subverted the assumption that effective collaboration can only be done in person, across conference tables,” Yeack added. “The old world is falling away; we live digitally. But that doesn’t eliminate the need – and indeed, the urge – to work together in teams. Member.buzz brings the power of social to group Organizers and frees them to communicate in whatever fashion they deem most effective – the bulletin board, the email blast, the blog, or the real-time confab. We will continue listening to our members and improving our platform to give them all the tools they need to keep on realizing their visions.”
About Member.buzz
Member.buzz is a social platform for groups and organizations looking for a consolidated space in which to plan, manage, deliver, and monitor group activities. Organizers get access to a customizable environment to build thriving online communities. The platform is hosted entirely in the cloud, for optimum security and flexibility. It provides a digital canvas for content-publishing and an organizational framework for membership-based groups to arrange, track, and deliver events in a unified, collaborative environment.
