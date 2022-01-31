December 2021 Form Revisions, Effective January 1, 2022.

Supreme Court Rules Appendices:

The Modernization Rules and the County Court Expedited Civil Actions Rules, resulted in a number of additions, removals, revisions, and numbering changes to the appendices in Supreme Court Rules. The effective date is January 1, 2022.

The new rules on formatting apply to all motions, petitions, briefs, pleadings and other documents, but provide an exception when there is a requirement to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act and for any Nebraska Supreme Court forms promulgated or last amended prior to the effective date of the rule. (See Neb. Ct. R. §§ 2-103(A), 6-1408(A), 6-1408(B), 6-1503(A)(1), and 6-1503(A)(2))

All other existing Nebraska Supreme Court forms will be reformatted when revisions are made or amendments are approved by the Supreme Court.

The AOCP adopted Times New Roman, no less than 12pt. and no more than 13pt. in size, as the preferred font for all forms. We have applied line spacing of 1.15 – 1.2 and margins of 1.5” on all sides.

The AOCP has also chosen to remove the lines that outline the header at the top of forms. This may reduce the instances of interference with the electronic file stamp.

The changes to the appendices can be found here.

