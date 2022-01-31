Submit Release
RE: Exit 7 89 North and South ramp closure

The incident that closed the off ramps at exit 7 north and south bound on Rt 89 in Berlin has been cleared. The roadway is now open in both directions.

 

Trooper Lambert

22A3000509

802-229-9191

 

 

From: Trombino, Sam via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Monday, January 31, 2022 9:07 AM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Cc: Lambert, David W <David.W.Lambert@vermont.gov> Subject: Exit 7 89 North and South ramp closure

 

To all media outlets.

 

Due to a traffic incident at exit 7 in Berlin the off ramps at exit 7 for both north bound and south bound are currently closed to through traffic.

 

This event is expected to continue until further notice and no additional information is available at this time.

 

Updates will be provided when more information becomes available.

 

 

Sam Trombino

ECD II

Williston State Police Barracks

802-878-7111

 

