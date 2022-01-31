RE: Exit 7 89 North and South ramp closure
The incident that closed the off ramps at exit 7 north and south bound on Rt 89 in Berlin has been cleared. The roadway is now open in both directions.
Due to a traffic incident at exit 7 in Berlin the off ramps at exit 7 for both north bound and south bound are currently closed to through traffic.
This event is expected to continue until further notice and no additional information is available at this time.
Updates will be provided when more information becomes available.
