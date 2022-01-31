Troop F Weekly Report 01-24 to 01-30-22

Incident Type: OUI

Date: 1/27/2022

Town: frenchville

Trooper: TR. DESROSIER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier was parked in Frenchville monitoring traffic. He observed a vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road and then go back into its travel lane. After observing more poor operation, Tr. Desrosier conducted a traffic stop on the truck. After an investigation, the driver was arrested for OUI and transported to the police department in Madawaska for a breath test. After the test, the man was able to post bail and was released.

Incident Type: Operating without license

Date: 1/27/2022

Town: caswell

Trooper: TR. ROY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was conducting traffic enforcement in Caswell when he observed a vehicle exceeding the posted speed limit. He initiated a traffic stop and as he approached the vehicle driver admitted to not having a license in Maine and in his home state of Colorado. Tr. Roy investigated and determined the man was not licensed to operate a motor vehicle. He was issued a criminal summons for operating without a license and was given a warning for speeding. The man arranged to have a license driver come get him and the vehicle.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 1/28/2022

Town: connor

Trooper: TR. ROY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was conducting traffic enforcement in Connor and observed a vehicle exceeding the posted speed limit. Tr. Roy initiated a traffic stop for the violation. The driver was not able to produce his license and said he was not sure if it was suspended due to not paying fines. Tr. Roy conducted an investigation and determined the man was suspended and issued him a traffic summons for OAS (infraction). The man was also issued a traffic summons for not having proof of insurance and for speeding. The vehicle was towed from the roadway.

Incident Type: VCR

Date: 1/26/2022

Town: chapman

Trooper: TR. KILCOLLINS

Brief Synopsis: Aroostook Community Corrections Program (Pre-Trial) contacted the State Police with information of an individual on her case load that is prohibited from using/possessing alcohol and is reported to be drunk. Tr. Kilcollins went to the residence to investigate. When he arrived, the suspect invited him inside and cooperated with an investigation. The person was intoxicated and issued a criminal summons for violating her conditions of release. Pre-Trial was updated.

Incident Type: sex offender registry

Date: 1/27/2022

Town: island falls

Trooper: TR. CASTONGUAY

Brief Synopsis: SBI contacted the State Police reporting a sex offender that has not filed the proper paperwork for the Sex Offender Registry. Tr. Castonguay made contact with SBI and they stated the man is constantly late filing the papers. Tr. Castonguay located and spoke with the man; he claimed he mailed the papers and SBI should have them soon. Tr. Castonguay told him he would be following up with him in a few days to verify.

Incident Type: leaving scene of crash

Date: 1/29/2022

Town: oakfield

Trooper: TR. CASTONGUAY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Castonguay investigated a vehicle in Oakfield that was crashed into a tree and abandoned. A motorist called the State Police after discovering a vehicle that was crashed into a tree and no one was around. When Tr. Castonguay arrived, he found no one at the scene, air bags deployed, and a chain around the back of the vehicle where someone tried to remove it from the ditch. After an investigation, the driver was found and interviewed. He claimed he swerved to avoid a moose and went off the road adding he was not aware he needed to report the incident. Tr. Castonguay issued him a criminal summons for leaving the scene of a property damage crash.

Incident Type: protest

Date: 1/29/2022

Town: houlton POE

Trooper: LT. HARRIS

Brief Synopsis: Approximately 20-30 people arrived at the Houlton Port of Entry to protest the pandemic rules and regulations from the Canadian government for professional truck drivers. The group peacefully protested near the border without any issues. They had hung banners from the French Road and Mooers Road overpasses; however, they were removed. The group stayed for a few hours but then departed the area due to the current blizzard.

Incident Type: ASSAULT

Date: 1/24/2022

Town: Perham

Trooper: Tr. Levesque

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Levesque and Tr. Martin responded to a residence in Perham after a male subject called to report he had been assaulted by another man. Trooper’s arrived on scene and found evidence of an altercation and learned the other party had left the scene. Ultimately, the male caller decided he did not want to press charges.

Incident Type: warrant Arrest/ Ex. Reg. 150 days or more

Date: 1/24/2022

Town: Houlton

Trooper: Tr. Cotton

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Cotton was traveling on Kendall Street in Houlton when he observed a truck with an expired inspection and expired registration. Tr. Cotton initiated a traffic stop. Tr. Cotton learned the registration on the truck expired in February 2021. Tr. Cotton made contact with two passengers in the truck requested their identification. After running a record check on a male passenger, Tr. Cotton learned he had a warrant for failing to appear from 2012. Tr. Cotton summonsed the operator of the truck for the criminal registration violation and arrested the male passenger on the warrant. Tr. Cotton transported the male passenger to the Houlton State Police Barracks where he was able to post bail and was released.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 1/25/2022

Town: Hodgdon

Trooper: Tr. Cotton

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Cotton was monitoring traffic on the Hodgdon Mills Road in Hodgdon. Tr. Cotton ran a registration check of a truck on his MDT and learned the registered owner was suspended. Tr. Cotton observed a male subject matching the description of the registered owner operating the vehicle. Tr. Cotton initiated a traffic stop and observe the vehicle quickly pull into a local business and try to walk inside. Tr. Cotton made contact with the male and summonsed him for OAS. Tr. Cotton allowed the male to park the truck and make arrangements for someone to pick it up.

Incident Type: trespass

Date: 1/24/2022

Town: mars hill

Trooper: cpl. casavant

Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Casavant received a call reference to a male subject who had caused a disturbance in a local store in Mars Hill. The caller advised they had an irate customer that was upset about a mistake the cashier made. Cpl. Casavant located the local man at his residence and issued him a Criminal Trespass notice not to be at the store.

Incident Type: firearms

Date: 1/28/2022

Town: Augusta

Trooper: Sgt. Haines