Pureinsights Joins Coveo Partner Program
Pureinsights to provide integration services for search relevance platform leader
Coveo relies on a strong network of trusted systems integrators... We are excited to have the experienced team at Pureinsights join our partner program.”HERNDON, VA, USA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pureinsights Technology Corporation (“Pureinsights™”) today announced it has entered into an official partnership to provide systems integration services for Coveo Solutions, Inc. (TSX: CVO), a leader in AI-powered relevance platforms that transform search, recommendations, and personalization within digital experiences.
— Marie-Michèle Caron, Coveo SVP of Global Alliances and Channels
Companies looking to accelerate their digital experience transformation can harness the experience and knowledge of experts who have been there before. Pureinsight experts are certified to implement Coveo for its own customers and will also serve as a sub-contractor, to support Coveo on their customer projects as required.
Pureinsights CEO, Kamran Khan notes: “We have worked with Coveo at other companies for over 10 years and we are excited to renew our relationship with one of the leaders in AI-powered search and relevance platforms. They are great people with a great product.”
“Coveo relies on a strong network of trusted systems integrators to ensure our customers are driving business value with the use of the Coveo Relevance Platform,” said Marie-Michèle Caron, SVP of Global Alliances and Channels at Coveo. “We are excited to have the experienced team at Pureinsights join our partner program.”
Visit the Pureinsights website to request a free consultation or to learn more about our Coveo consulting services.
About Pureinsights™
Pureinsights has deep expertise building search applications with conventional search engines. The company helps customers go "Beyond Search", using Knowledge Graphs, Machine Learning, and Natural Language Processing to build enterprise search applications that better understand user intent and deliver answers users want. "Just make it work like Google."
Pureinsights™ is a trademark of Pureinsights Technology Corporation.
www.pureinsights.com
About Coveo
We believe that relevance and personalization are critical for businesses to win in the new digital experience economy, to serve people the way they expect, and that applied AI is an imperative. Coveo is a market-leading AI-powered relevance platform. Our SaaS-native, multi-tenant platform injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences. We provide solutions for commerce, service, website, and workplace applications. Our solutions are designed to provide tangible value to our customers by helping drive conversion and revenue growth, reduce customer support costs, increase self-service, customer satisfaction and website engagement, and improve employee proficiency and satisfaction.
Our AI powers relevant interactions for hundreds of the world’s most innovative brands and is supported by a large network of global system integrators and implementation partners.
Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions Inc.
www.coveo.com
CONTACT
Highwire PR
Coveo
media@coveo.com
+1 418-263-1111
Graham Gillen
Pureinsights Technology Corporation
marketing@pureinsights.com