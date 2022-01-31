Copado Summer 21 Release Highlights | Salesforce DevOps practice at CloudFulcrum
Copado has announced Summer'21 Release. The following are highlights of the Release from the perspective of Salesforce Developers and Release Managers.
Cloudfulcrum has been a great value partner of Copado in driving the feature adoption, setting up value streams and ensuring progress with DevOps maturity of Copado customers.”SHERDIAN, WYOMING, USA, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Copado has announced Summer' 21 Release. This blog is about the high-level features of this release from the perspective of Salesforce Developers and Salesforce Release Managers.
— Teja Amerineni, Co-Founder and VP, Strategy at CloudFulcrum
Version Control - Commit Changes
When loading the metadata grid, either in page load, after a full refresh or refresh recent changes, the components will be displayed by Last Modified Date in descending order
There’s a new button Auto-Select Changes that automatically selects all modified components in the grid based on the option selected from the drop-down list:
a. Done Today: automatically select the grid components whose last modified date is today.
b. Done Since Yesterday: automatically select the grid components whose last modified date is greater than or equal to yesterday.
c. Done Since Last Commit Date: the behavior will depend on the following scenarios:
There are commits on the user story: Copado will automatically select the grid components whose last modified date is greater than or equal to the last valid commit in the user story.
i) There are no commits on the user story (first commit about to happen): Copado will automatically select the grid components whose last modified date is greater than or equal to the last valid commit performed by the org credential in the source environment of the user story.
ii) There are no commits on the user story or the related org credential: Nothing is selected and the following error message is displayed: "There is nothing to select at the moment. There should be at least one commit present in the User Story or in the related Org Credential".
Merge and Conflict Resolution
• Disable Auto Resolve for specific users.
• Empty lines are trimmed by Copado and conflict resolution is not triggered in this case.
• conflicting files can be reviewed once the promotion has been completed for reporting and auditing purposes.
• The two-panel and three-panel view in the merge conflict resolution interface is now collapsed by default to just display the conflicting lines.
• Conflicts in files that are not part of a commit may arise when the feature branch is merged into the promotion branch if the branches are not in sync. The Online Conflict Resolution feature has been enhanced to help easily resolve these conflicts. The Auto-Resolve option will be selected by default for those files that are not part of the commit so that one can focus on resolving the actual conflicts in the commit. Once conflicts are resolved, click on Create Deployment to launch the deployment.
Deployment Enhancements:
There is a new deployment step named Salesforce Flow that allows triggering of a "Salesforce flow" as part of deployment
Two new fields are added to the Deployment Task page to support the enhancements introduced on the user story’s Manual Task deployment task
• Apply to: Allows to specify whether a particular task should be performed in a specific environment or in all environments in the pipeline.
• Disable Task for Back-Promotion: Allows to enable/disable the enforcement of manual tasks in back promotions. If the checkbox is selected during a back-promotion, Copado will auto-complete the task and will add the following message in the task “Manual Task not required for this destination environment. Copado auto-completed this task.”.
Label Changes
• The Last Validation Deployment Status field on the user story has been renamed Last Validation Status.
• The Attachment Options field in the Template Details tab in data templates has been renamed Attachment Actions.
• Org Credentials tab has been renamed to Credential
Promotions / Back Promotions
• The “Maximum view state size limit” error returned when promoting or back-promoting user stories in bulk from the Pipeline page has been fixed
• User Stories that are deployed to production before environment refresh or when a new environment is created will not be available for back promotion.
• Unapproved and untested user stories do not get promoted or back promoted
• Execute promotions and back-promotions in parallel
i) If these checkboxes are selected, Copado continues to deploy other callout steps if one of them fails.
ii) If these checkboxes are not selected, Copado doesn’t trigger the deployment of subsequent steps if one of them fails.
Data Deploy
• When working with Copado Data Deploy, if deploying null values in records that contain the Shipping Address and Billing Address fields, there is no longer a need to recreate the templates after disabling these two fields. Simply click on Save Template to ensure the templates are updated
• Automatic Record Matching: An automatic record matching functionality that allows building a formula that generates external Id values for the records that don’t have one in order to match them across all orgs in the pipeline, avoiding deployment failures and duplicate records
Introducing Data Commits:
As part of the Summer ‘21 release, Copado has enhanced the data deployment functionality to commit data changes on a user story. With this functionality,
• keep a version history of the changes in a CSV file
• Deploy data commits to other environments in the pipeline.
• Back-promote data commits to lower environments.
For more information, see the link here
