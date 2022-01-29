Orchestrate ServiceNow change requests and approvals into SAP Production Deployments with ReleaseOwl
Create ServiceNow change requests and initiate your production deployment of SAP applications on approvals with ReleaseOwl DevOps orchestration
The deeper integration of ServiceNow with ReleaseOwl will enable orchestrated change and release management for SAP applications”PLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ServiceNow has emerged as a cloud software leader in the space of IT Service Management Tools and has seen increased adoption of the ITSM platform by most of the world’s largest companies.
— Niranjan Gattupalli, Founder and CEO of ReleaseOwl
While the ServiceNow ITSM platform is of great help to IT teams in tracking the life cycle of a change, the actual implementation of change can be done in the most effective manner with ReleaseOwl, a native DevOps platform for SAP applications ( ECC, S4HANA, SAP BTP, SAP CPI and many more..).
ReleaseOwl has rich integration with ServiceNow ( SNOW ) and can seamlessly fit into the change and release management practice of your SAP applications.
Here are the high-level capabilities of ReleaseOwl - SNOW Integration for SAP DevOps :
a. Fetch the ServiceNow incidents/user stories into ReleaseOwl.
b. Tag the user stories to Transports / GIT Commits.
c. Setup CI/CD pipeline and promote the changes into multiple release environments.
d. Update the tickets back in ServiceNow with the status of promotions ( bi-directional sync)
e. Create a change request as a pre-deployment step ( before production deployment)
f. Wait for the response from ServiceNow and if the change request is approved, the production deployment will be initiated.
More details on ReleaseOwl- SNOW Integration can be found here
How does this benefit SAP customers using ServiceNow for change management?
As it stands now, the change management and release management for SAP customers using ServiceNow is maintained as separate broken workflows.
The change request creation, CAB approvals, compliance and documentation management are done using ServiceNow while the transport management is done with Solman or STMS.
It requires several manual updates coordination between both the teams to ensure compliance and audit requirements are met.
With ReleaseOwl Release Pipelines, SAP customers can setup orchestrated release and change management with SNOW change request creation and approvals brought into the pipeline itself ( Image attached )
If you are an SAP customer and using ServiceNow for your change management or planning to integrate ServiceNow into your SAP toolchain, you can set up a demo with ReleaseOwl by writing to Sales@releaseowl.com.
More Information about the Releaseowl can be found on the Website Blog Section
The product offering – ReleaseOwl, DevOps for SAP is available for purchase on SAP Store, the digital marketplace for SAP partner offerings.
At SAP Store, businesses can discover approximately 1,500 innovative partner solutions integrating with and extending SAP solutions. There, customers can find the SAP-validated partner apps they need to grow their business. Find, try, buy, manage and deploy SAP partner solutions digitally at www.store.sap.com.
ReleaseOwl is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge program. As such, it is empowered to build, market, and sell software applications on top of SAP Cloud Platform, the market-leading platform-as-a-service offering from SAP. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits, and support to facilitate high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively. The program includes access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a global contract.
About ReleaseOwl,
ReleaseOwl is a SaaS-based enterprise software delivery company with a mission to help companies accelerate their SAP adoption, release faster with lesser risk and produce higher reliability using its rich DevOps suite designed and built natively for SAP.
For more information, press only:
Sales: sales@releaseowl.com
Phone ( USA) : +1-757-919-1018
Website: www.releaseowl.com
Niranjan Gattupalli
ReleaseOwl Private Limited
+1 757-919-1018
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn