ReleaseOwl announces native Infrastructure Monitor for SAP HANA hosted on AWS and Azure
SAP Customers can monitor critical applications and business processes built on Azure and AWS 24*7, for availability, performance, and operation with ReleaseOwl
Infrastructure monitoring is an integral part of the DevOps strategy for SAP Customers as they invest heavily into Infrastructure. "ReleaseOwl monitor" adds a safety layer for the SAP critical systems”HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ReleaseOwl, the leading native DevOps platform for SAP applications built on-premise and cloud has extended its capabilities into the Infrastructure monitoring with its unique - ReleaseOwl "Infrastructure Monitor" for SAP Solutions.
— Niranjan Gattupalli, Founder and CEO of ReleaseOwl
"Infrastructure Monitor" is an SAP native monitoring solution ( bundled along with the ReleaseOwl DevOps Platform ) which SAP customers can use to monitor their HANA infrastructure of critical applications and business processes hosted on Azure or AWS.
With Infrastructure Monitor for SAP Solutions, you can collect telemetry data from Azure / AWS infrastructure and databases correlate telemetry data for faster troubleshooting.
As of this release, the support is for SAP HANA with the following telemetry :
a. CPU, memory, disk, and network use
b. HANA backup
c. HANA host status
d. Top tables
e. File system use
The future releases have scoped for the telemetry related to monitoring SAP Netweaver for Message Server / Enque Server / Work Process stats etc.,
Is there separate licensing required to obtain Infrastructure monitor ?
NO. This is currently bundled along with Enterprise SAAS subscription of ReleaseOwl.
About ReleaseOwl :
ReleaseOwl is the first Native DevOps Platform that has well defined DevOps workflows for SAP Applications built on ECC, S/4 HANA, SAP Business Technology Platform ( BTP ), CPI and XSA Applications.
Here are the high-level features of ReleaseOwl:
1. CICD for SAP On-Premise: Automated packaging and deployment of Transports, Transport Impact Analysis, Transport Retrofit and conflict resolution.
2. CI-CD for SAP BTP : Automated Packaging and deployment of MTAR Applications, support for ABAP cloud with GCTS.
3. Unit Testing and Code Coverage for ABAP.
4. Compliance and Code Quality Checks with SonarQube, ABAP Test Cockpit ( ATC ) , CPILINT
5. Bi-Direction Integration and Sync with Jira and ServiceNow.
6. Orchestrated Release Management with the Approval process and Task Assignment.
7. SAP HANA Monitoring
8. Audit of Subaccounts and Traceability.
If you are an IT leader or leading agile transformation of the SAP practice and looking to streamline and accelerate change management without heavy IT investment, ReleaseOwl will be the tool of your choice. Experience seamless DevOps for SAP, built Natively on SAP with ReleaseOwl.
More Information about the Releaseowl can be found on the Website Blog Section
The product offering – ReleaseOwl, DevOps for SAP is available for purchase on SAP Store, the digital marketplace for SAP partner offerings.
At SAP Store, businesses can discover approximately 1,500 innovative partner solutions integrating with and extending SAP solutions. There, customers can find the SAP-validated partner apps they need to grow their business. Find, try, buy, manage and deploy SAP partner solutions digitally at www.store.sap.com.
ReleaseOwl is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge program. As such, it is empowered to build, market, and sell software applications on top of SAP Cloud Platform, the market-leading platform-as-a-service offering from SAP. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits, and support to facilitate high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively. The program includes access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a global contract.
About ReleaseOwl,
ReleaseOwl is a SaaS-based enterprise software delivery company with a mission to help companies accelerate their SAP adoption, release faster with lesser risk and produce higher reliability using its rich DevOps suite designed and built natively for SAP.
