Submit Release
News Search

There were 532 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,633 in the last 365 days.

FDLE arrests Sarasota acupuncturist for video voyeurism

SARASOTA, Fla. – FDLE agents arrested Dr. Rene Michael Ng, 62, of Bradenton, for video voyeurism in violation of Florida Statute 810.145, a third-degree felony.   FDLE agents took Ng into custody on January 28 after agents executed a search warrant at his business, Chinese Medical Solutions in Sarasota, and forensic examinations of Ng’s electronics uncovered video of a female patient recorded without her permission. The Sarasota Police Department assisted with the search warrant execution.   Ng was booked into the Sarasota County Jail.  The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 12th Judicial Circuit.   This case is still under investigation.  Additional charges are anticipated.    FDLE is encouraging anyone with information related to this case to call the FDLE Sarasota Field Office at (941) 359-5655.

For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001

You just read:

FDLE arrests Sarasota acupuncturist for video voyeurism

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.