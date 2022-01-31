FDLE arrests Sarasota acupuncturist for video voyeurism

SARASOTA, Fla. – FDLE agents arrested Dr. Rene Michael Ng, 62, of Bradenton, for video voyeurism in violation of Florida Statute 810.145, a third-degree felony. FDLE agents took Ng into custody on January 28 after agents executed a search warrant at his business, Chinese Medical Solutions in Sarasota, and forensic examinations of Ng’s electronics uncovered video of a female patient recorded without her permission. The Sarasota Police Department assisted with the search warrant execution. Ng was booked into the Sarasota County Jail. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 12th Judicial Circuit. This case is still under investigation. Additional charges are anticipated. FDLE is encouraging anyone with information related to this case to call the FDLE Sarasota Field Office at (941) 359-5655.

