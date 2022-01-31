Attorney Peter Sachs of Sachs Sax Caplan Awarded Lifetime Achievement Award by South Florida Business & Wealth (SFBW)
Board Certified Attorney, Peter S. Sachs is Founding Partner and Chairman Emeritus of Boca Raton Law Firm Sachs Sax Caplan P.L.
As a child of survivors born in a refugee camp in Berlin, it was the goal of my parents to make sure I received a good education that had been denied to them”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Board Certified Attorney Peter Sachs, who is founding partner and Chairman Emeritus of Sachs Sax Caplan, P.L., a Boca Raton based law firm, has been recognized by South Florida Business & Wealth (SFBW) with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Sachs received the award at SFBW’s annual Legal Awards, which were held at Fort Lauderdale’s Museum of Discovery and Science. The SFBW awards judge the nominee’s success, growth and professional accomplishments, as well as charitable and civic achievements.
“As a child of survivors born in a refugee camp in Berlin, it was the goal of my parents to make sure I received a good education that had been denied to them,” said Sachs. “After graduating from Queens College, CUNY, performing military service and then graduating cum laude from Fordham Law School, I wanted to use my education and the opportunity it provided to help protect the freedoms and individual rights we enjoy in the best country in the world – the USA.”
Sachs is a Founding Partner and Chairman Emeritus of Sachs Sax Caplan P.L. He is Board Certified in Condominium and Planned Development Law by the Florida Bar and through the years has handled a multitude of matters related to community associations (condominiums, cooperatives, homeowners, master and country clubs). He is one of the pioneers in the development of community association law and has earned a reputation as a staunch consumer rights advocate.
Sachs received his B.A. from Queens College of the City University of New York and his J.D. from Fordham University School of Law. Sachs is Past Chair of the 15th Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission, Past President of the South Palm Beach County Bar Association, and a Past Member of the Board of Governors of The Florida Bar.
He was a Gubernatorial Appointee to the Treasure Coast Regional Planning Council; Past President and Gubernatorial Appointee to the Florida Independent Living Council; Past Board Member of the American Red Cross – Greater Palm Beach Area Chapter; and Past President and current Board Member of JARC Florida.
About Sachs Sax Caplan, P.L.
From the boardroom to the courtroom, at the seats of government or at a community association meeting, Sachs Sax Caplan, P.L. offers effective legal and business solutions to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations, government agencies and community associations who call Florida home. We have built a significant presence in Florida through dedicated, active involvement and leadership in the professional, legislative and civic communities. Learn more at https://ssclawfirm.com/.
South Florida Business & Wealth (SFBW) is South Florida’s premier business and lifestyle magazine serving Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. From the corner suite to the worlds of wealth management and philanthropy, to the finer things (real estate, travel, auto, yachts, design), SFBW is your curated guide to aiming higher and living well. The mission of SFBW is to encourage its readers to celebrate success, face and overcome challenges, enjoy rewards, and inspire the rest of the business community in work, investments and leisure. Learn more at https://sfbwmag.com.
