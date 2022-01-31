Kyvos is sponsoring MicroStrategy World 2022 to show how it Supercharges BI performance on Billions of Rows of Data
Kyvos exhibits its innovative technology that supercharges MicroStrategy and delivers instant insights on billions or trillions of rows of data in sub-seconds.LOS GATOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kyvos Insights, a leading Cloud BI Acceleration company, today announced its participation in MicroStrategy annual conference from February 1-2, 2022, for US and EMEA and on 10th February for APAC. MicroStrategy World 2022 is designed to introduce bold new ways to think about analytics and business intelligence and share how organizations use data as a strategic differentiator.
We are excited to meet and connect with you at our virtual booth, where experts from Kyvos Insights will understand your BI needs and share how we can help you transform your analytical journey. Our patented Smart OLAP™ technology creates a single, consolidated view of all your data, enabling instant, interactive analysis on previously unthinkable amounts of data on MicroStrategy dossiers, documents, and reports.
"Kyvos builds a high-performing OLAP-based BI acceleration layer that enables MicroStrategy users to perform self-service, interactive analysis on any amount of data with instant response times. Enterprises can now uncover hidden insights and discover new possibilities by leveraging all their data.", said Ajay Anand, Chief Product Officer at Kyvos Insights.
The company will meet attendees and exhibit its flagship product, Kyvos, at the virtual booth.
About Kyvos Insights
Kyvos is the world's most powerful BI acceleration platform that delivers instant insights on data at a massive scale, both on the cloud and on-premise. Kyvos' breakthrough Smart OLAP™ technology revolutionizes analytics by enabling users to visualize, explore, and analyze trillions of rows of data with sub-second response times. Headquartered in Los Gatos, California, Kyvos Insights was founded by a team of veterans from Yahoo!, Impetus, and Intellicus Technologies. For more information, visit us at www.kyvosinsights.com.
