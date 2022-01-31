Submit Release
The Inauguration of Luminary Plastic Surgery

Michael Van Vliet, MD, FACS

More locations, more providers, multiple specialties to better serve our community.

Aligning with Luminary Medical Group to launch Luminary Plastic Surgery is a boastful feat. I look forward to better serving the greater area of Sarasota & Manatee Counties in this union with Luminary”
— Michael Van Vliet, MD, FACS
BRADENTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded only two years ago, in 2019, Luminary Medical Group has been a rapidly expanding practice from the start. With fourteen talented providers and four established specialties, Luminary Medical Group is officially introducing the latest addition. Plastic surgery will be Luminary’s fifth specialty following, dermatology, gynecology, general neurology, and primary care.

Luminary has welcomed Michael Van Vliet, MD, FACS to the group as of December 2021. Spearheading the launch of Luminary Plastic Surgery, Dr. Van Vliet has quite the impressive repertoire. Dr. Van Vliet has been practicing as a Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon for 10 years. After earning his medical degree from Albany State College, Dr. Van Vliet was titled Chief Resident during his residency at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

With the exciting addition of Dr. Van Vliet, Luminary Plastic Surgery has expanded their extensive list of quality services to include breast augmentations, breast lifts, hair restoration and transplants, “mommy makeovers”, abdominoplasty, and much more—with the utilization of his capable hands. In addition, Dr. Van Vliet is a Fellowship-Trained Critical Care Surgeon. Alongside Luminary’s Board-Certified Mohs Surgeons, Dr. Van Vliet will be performing mohs surgery reconstructions.

“Aligning with Luminary Medical Group to launch Luminary Plastic Surgery is a boastful feat,” Says Michael Van Vliet, MD, FACS. “I look forward to better serving the greater area of Sarasota and Manatee Counties in this union with Luminary,” Dr. Van Vliet adds.

For more information regarding Luminary Plastic Surgery and Luminary Provider Michael Van Vliet, MD, FACS, visit LuminaryMedicalGroup.com

