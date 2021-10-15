Luminary Dermatology: Catering to the North Port Community
Providing quality care and accessibility to all, one community at a time.
Providing accessibility to those in dire need of it, has been a mission of ours since our conception. Being more hands-on in the North Port community is something I’m proud to be a part of.”NORTH PORT, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s no secret that Luminary Dermatology is constantly evolving to better the quality of care they provide their patients. This time, Luminary has adapted all too well to the obstacles of their environment. Witnessing the abundance of dermatological need in the North Port community, Luminary Dermatology has brought the capable hands of additional providers to their Bobcat Village clinic.
— Dr. Cary Dunn
Three top dermatology providers will now be catering to the skincare needs of North Port! Luminary Founder, Cary L. Dunn, M.D. – a Board Certified Dermatologist and Fellowship trained Mohs Surgeon, is now accepting new patients in North Port and is eager to do so. An expert in the realm of dermatology, Dr. Dunn has completed over 40,000 mohs surgeries to date!
Elizabeth Reisinger, D.O. is a Board Certified Dermatologist, well-respected throughout southwest Florida. Her diligent techniques and welcoming persona put her patients at ease. As North Port residents seek a solution for their skin conditions, know Dr. Reisinger will grant a sure-fire solution.
Last but certainly not least, Certified Physician Assistant, Sissy Ceravolo! Sissy’s vibrant personality and decades of experience make her a real crowdpleaser amongst her patients. Her expertise is unmatched by midlevels in the dermatology industry.
Residents of North Port and surrounding cities, Luminary Dermatology cannot wait to help you be healthy and confident in your skin! Whether you’re in need of medical or cosmetic dermatology, visit our North Port office for the quality care you deserve. For more information regarding Luminary Dermatology, visit LuminaryDermatology.com
