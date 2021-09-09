The Manifest Destiny Of Luminary Dermatology
Providing quality care and accessibility for all, one community at a time
This expansion into Edmond will be such a constructive outcome for the citizens of Edmond and great Oklahoma City.”EDMOND, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luminary Dermatology is persuing their own manifest destiny as they expand their horizons beyond Florida and into Oklahoma. It is no secret that this rapidly expanding group strives to fulfill their mission of providing quality care and accessibility for all. With this exciting expedition into new terrain, Luminary Dermatology has assembled the dream team to take Oklahoma by storm.
Dr. Tracy Kuykendall, a Board Certified Dermatologist, has been welcomed to the Luminary team with their latest and greatest Edmond office now accepting appointments. With her expertise and extensive services, Luminary is pleased to offer general and pediatric dermatology, skin cancer and mole checks, acne treatment, and an abundance of cosmetic services including Botox and fillers!
Founded in 2019 by Cary L. Dunn, M.D. – a Board Certified Dermatologist and Fellowship trained Mohs Surgeon, Luminary Dermatology is vastly established throughout the sunny state of Florida. A full-service dermatology group; patients receive expert care from Board Certified Dermatologists, Physician Assistants, and Nurse Practitioners specialized in detection and treatment of skin cancer, acne, complex skin disorders, cosmetic injectables, laser, and aesthetic treatments.
“This expansion into Edmond will be such a constructive outcome for the citizens of Edmond and great Oklahoma City,” said Tracy Kuykendall, MD. Luminary Dermatology prides themselves in having the top dermatologists; the communities of Oklahoma County will truly benefit from the personalized, patient-centered care Luminary Dermatology is known for.
Residents of Edmond, Oklahoma and surrounding cities, Luminary Dermatology cannot wait to help you be healthy and confident in your skin! For more information regarding Luminary Dermatology, visit LuminaryDermatology.com
