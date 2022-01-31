Analytic Partners Named a Leader in Marketing Measurement and Optimization, Company Looks to What’s Next
The Marketing Measurement and Optimization Solutions evaluation names Analytic Partners a leader, top ranked in the Strategy category
Marketers and the businesses they work for, must continually look forward to meet the next challenge...”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Analytic Partners announced today that it has been named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Marketing Measurement And Optimization Solutions, Q1 2022 and is top ranked in the Strategy category among all evaluated vendors. Just as valuable as the scoring, the report offers valuable insights into the key changes marketing measurement and optimization is undergoing, and what marketers need to do now to stay focused on what comes next. The company has shared its perspective as a Leader with top-rank in Strategy on the report and what marketers must do to prepare their organizations for upcoming changes in a new editorial available here.
— Nancy Smith, President and CEO
The Forrester report states that “Analytic Partners leads with technology and next-generation marketing insights.” The report also states that Analytic Partners’ vision “aligns with the demands and need for the market: actionable and fast-tracking capabilities like omnichannel decisioning, data storytelling, and more flexibility in measuring business outcomes.”
Customer references mentioned “AP’s user-friendly measurement and optimization tool” and clients “enjoy the tool’s live modeling and dashboards” and “praise AP for its depth of understanding and model transparency.”
Analytic Partners received the highest score possible in 21 criteria, including:
• Marketing Optimization
• Marketing Planning and Activation
• Unified Marketing Measurement Methodology
• Data Processes
• Testing and Experimental Design
• Product Vision
• Execution Roadmap
• Innovation Roadmap
“We believe being named a Leader in the Forrester Wave highlights how our Commercial Mix Analytics solution has helped our clients better understand their businesses in order to adapt, evolve and thrive in the face of great disruption,” said Nancy Smith, President and CEO. “Marketers and the businesses they work for, must continually look forward to meet the next challenge, and we feel this report highlights what is important for finding success and opportunities within change, even as we look ahead to what’s next.”
For access to a complimentary copy of The Forrester 2022 Wave™: Marketing Measurement and Optimization Solutions, click here.
In the report, Forrester states that marketing measurement and optimization solution buyers should look for providers that:
o Advance their algorithms to measure and optimize against a range of objectives
o Adapt to changes in the advertising ecosystem and data landscape
o Combine cutting-edge tools with supporting services
What does Analytic Partners think is next for marketing measurement and optimization? Read about our take on the future of the industry here: https://analyticpartners.com/news-blog/2022/01/2022-mmos-wave-whats-next/.
About Analytic Partners
From 13 offices across the Americas, Europe, and APAC, Analytic Partners provides intelligent technology and expert advice that enable top-tier enterprises to conceive, simulate, predict, and optimize outcomes for marketing and profitable revenue growth. Our solutions create a true competitive advantage by accelerating the development of true learning organizations that recognize and capitalize on change. analyticpartners.com
Kendall Allen Rockwell
WIT Strategy
kallen@witstrategy.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn