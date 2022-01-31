Kinectify Launches Anti-Money Laundering Advisory Services Powered by Industry Gaming Experts
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kinectify Inc. has launched Kinectify Advisors, a comprehensive regulatory consulting practice built to help gaming organizations manage risk effectively and efficiently and maintain compliance with current regulations. Kinectify Advisors features industry expert-level talent who provide solutions tailored to the needs and risks of each organization.
Kinectify Advisors offers anti-money laundering and sanctions program design and implementation, independent testing, staff training, and full-service outsourced compliance services under the expert-level guidance of leading AML gaming experts. Kinectify’s full scope of advisory services can be offered with the support of Kinectify Technology’s AML software solutions, resulting in a robust and foolproof compliance service for their clients that cannot be found elsewhere
Benjamin Floyd, President of Kinectify Advisors, is a globally recognized risk management and anti-money laundering compliance expert. Ben has 20+ years of compliance and risk management expertise from roles with global responsibilities in multiple highly regulated industries, including with Caesars Entertainment, Walmart and T. Rowe Price. Ben has served on FinCEN’s Bank Secrecy Act Advisory Group, providing industry input and expertise to support public-private dialogue and is Chair of the Southern Nevada chapter of the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists.
“Whether you and your team need to build out an entirely new compliance function, or you are looking for expert advice on an existing program, Kinectify Advisors can meet you where you are to help ensure your program addresses your company’s risks and satisfies your regulator’s expectations,” says Benjamin Floyd. “If you want to ensure you’re prepared for your next IRS BSA exam, or would like help managing or responding to the results of a current exam, we can help ensure you put your best foot forward.”
Kinectify Advisors is the latest example of Kinectify’s commitment to our clients as we help them assess their organizational risk and run efficient and robust compliance programs.
For additional information on Kinectify Advisors’ services you can make inquiries through their website, https://www.kinectify.com/, through their LinkedIn profile, https://www.linkedin.com/company/kinectify, or by contacting Benjamin Floyd directly at bfloyd@kinectify-advisors.com.
ABOUT KINECTIFY
Kinectify is a full-service risk management company revolutionizing how compliance is managed in the gaming industry. Founded by an AML analyst at heart and staffed by seasoned gaming risk management practitioners, Kinectify delivers in-depth AML technology and advisory services including outsourced compliance enabling clients to scale and efficiently manage risk.
To learn more about Kinectify and book a demo, visit www.kinectify.com.
Kinectify can also be contacted via:
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/kinectify
Twitter – https://mobile.twitter.com/kinectifyaml
Benjamin Floyd
Kinectify Inc.
+1 725-210-6538
email us here