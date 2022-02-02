Effects of a Metabolic Nutritional Intervention Combined with Chemotherapy for Advanced Pancreatic Cancer
Poster Presented at ASCO GI Annual Meeting
This trial could represent a cornerstone nutritional metabolic intervention in which rationally selected medicines could be added to improve outcomes for patients with pancreas cancer.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Translational Drug Development (TD2), a precision oncology contract research organization (CRO), announces the presentation of their phase II clinical trial in progress at the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Gastrointestinal Cancers Annual Meeting in San Francisco, Calif., that was held Jan. 20-22.
— Dr. Stephen Gately, President and CEO of TD2
The poster highlighted the latest advancements in treatments for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). PDAC tumors grow aggressively, and diagnosis is typically made after metastasis have occurred. The disease remains associated with poor outcomes. The triplet chemotherapy regimen of gemcitabine, nab-paclitaxel and cisplatin was associated with a median overall survival of 16.4 months in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer in the first-line setting (Jameson et al., 2020). This poster described the randomized trial of a medically supervised ketogenic diet with the triplet chemotherapy regimen versus standard cancer diet plus triplet chemotherapy in patients with advanced pancreatic cancer. Unlike prior ketogenic intervention studies, patients in this trial are supported by a continuous care nutrition intervention. The trial includes tracking of daily ketone and glucose levels, a web-based software application, education, and communication with a remote care team to ensure sustained nutritional ketosis. The medically supervised ketogenic diet is defined as lower carbohydrate, lower protein, and higher fat. This can significantly reduce glucose and insulin and increase levels of metabolically active ketone bodies. Preclinically, a ketogenic diet combined with triplet chemotherapy was shown to inhibit KPC pancreatic tumor growth and significantly prolong animal survival compared to chemotherapy alone.
“TD2 focuses exclusively on oncology drug development and has long-standing experience conducting translational studies from bench-to-bedside against pancreatic cancer,” said Dr. Stephen Gately, President and CEO of TD2. “We are very excited to sponsor this trial and to offer a medically supervised ketogenic intervention to alter important metabolic factors known to be drivers of cancer growth. This trial could represent a cornerstone nutritional metabolic intervention in which rationally selected medicines could be added to improve outcomes for patients with pancreas cancer.”
Abstract TPS637: Randomized Phase II Trial of Two Different Nutritional Approaches for Patients Receiving Treatment for Their Advanced Pancreatic Cancer (Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, 1:05 p.m. PST) Trials in Progress Poster Session B
The phase II trial is sponsored by TD2 with funding by Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen), an affiliate of City of Hope.
The trial opened for accrual in November 2020.
About TD
