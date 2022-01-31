Submit Release
News Search

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, February 1, 2022

For Immediate Release:                                                      

January 31, 2022                                                                   

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, February 1, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

 

 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

Athens

WOUB Center for Public Media

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Belmont

Belmont-Harrison Vocational School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Butler

Fairfield City School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Clark

Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Columbiana

Columbiana County Career and Technology Center

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Cleveland Superior Arts Improvement District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Erie

Margaretta Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Franklin

Focus Learning Academy of Southeastern Columbus

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Westerville Industry and Commerce Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Fulton

Pettisville Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Hamilton

Forest Hills Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Tracy E. Dillingham, C.N.M.

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Jefferson

Edison Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Lake

Madison Energy Special Improvement District

 

11/13/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lucas

Edna S. Vianzon, M.D.

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Maritime Academy of Toledo

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Mahoning

South Range Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Montgomery

Miamisburg City School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Morgan

Morgan County Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Paulding

Paulding Exempted Village School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Shelby

Botkins Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Stark

Stark County District Board of Health

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Summit

Eagle Elementary of Akron

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Twinsburg Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Warren

Greater Ohio Virtual School

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Kings Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

