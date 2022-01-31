For Immediate Release:

January 31, 2022

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, February 1, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Athens WOUB Center for Public Media IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Belmont Belmont-Harrison Vocational School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Butler Fairfield City School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Clark Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Columbiana Columbiana County Career and Technology Center 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Cuyahoga Cleveland Superior Arts Improvement District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Erie Margaretta Local School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Franklin Focus Learning Academy of Southeastern Columbus IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Westerville Industry and Commerce Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Fulton Pettisville Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Hamilton Forest Hills Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Tracy E. Dillingham, C.N.M. MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Jefferson Edison Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Lake Madison Energy Special Improvement District 11/13/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lucas Edna S. Vianzon, M.D. MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Maritime Academy of Toledo 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Mahoning South Range Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Montgomery Miamisburg City School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Morgan Morgan County Metropolitan Housing Authority IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Paulding Paulding Exempted Village School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Shelby Botkins Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Stark Stark County District Board of Health 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Summit Eagle Elementary of Akron IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Twinsburg Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Warren Greater Ohio Virtual School 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Kings Local School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

