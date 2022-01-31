Audit Advisory for Tuesday, February 1, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Athens
WOUB Center for Public Media
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Belmont
Belmont-Harrison Vocational School District
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Butler
Fairfield City School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Clark
Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Columbiana
Columbiana County Career and Technology Center
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Cuyahoga
Cleveland Superior Arts Improvement District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Erie
Margaretta Local School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Franklin
Focus Learning Academy of Southeastern Columbus
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Westerville Industry and Commerce Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Fulton
Pettisville Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Hamilton
Forest Hills Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Tracy E. Dillingham, C.N.M.
MED
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Jefferson
Edison Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Lake
Madison Energy Special Improvement District
11/13/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lucas
Edna S. Vianzon, M.D.
MED
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Maritime Academy of Toledo
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Mahoning
South Range Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Montgomery
Miamisburg City School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Morgan
Morgan County Metropolitan Housing Authority
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Paulding
Paulding Exempted Village School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Shelby
Botkins Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Stark
Stark County District Board of Health
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Summit
Eagle Elementary of Akron
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Twinsburg Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Warren
Greater Ohio Virtual School
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Kings Local School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
A full copy of each report will be available online.
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.