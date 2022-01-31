Industrial Gaskets Market worth USD 14.2 billion by 2030 : Fatpos Global
Global Industrial Gaskets Market to surpass USD 14.2 billion by 2030 from USD 9.3 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 5.5 % in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30.PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Industrial gaskets Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030” which is expected to reach USD 67.2 billion by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 6.1% between 2020 and 2030. According to the report, gaskets, such as petrochemical, electricity generation, chemical, pulp, and paper, are widely used by process industries to avoid liquid and gas leakages. In those industries, demand for industrial gaskets increases results in a greater chemical, alkaline, acid, and other resistance; high-temperature resistance; resistance to intense pressure; resistance to various climates and other conditions. During the projected period, the increasing number of refineries in the developing countries will increase demand for industrial gaskets.
“Industrial gaskets, such as petrochemical, electricity generation, chemical, pulp, and paper, are widely used by process industries to avoid liquid and gas leakages. In those industries, demand for industrial gaskets increases results in a greater chemical, alkaline, acid, and other resistance; high-temperature resistance; resistance to intense pressure; resistance to various climates and other conditions. During the projected period, the increasing number of refineries in the developing countries will increase demand for industrial gaskets”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.
Global Industrial Gaskets: Key Players
• Denver Rubber Company
• AMG Sealing Limited
• Klinger Limited
• Teadit
• Flexitallic
• Spira Power
• Lamons
• Spitmaan
• Other Prominent Players
Gasket is a mechanical screen that fills the space between two or more pairing surfaces. It is used to avoid leakage when compressed from the joined objects. It is usually produced by cutting from sheet materials. Gaskets usually consist of flaky materials, including rubber, foil, silicone, cork, felt, metal, fiberglass, and other nitrile rubber. It is widely used in the automotive, aerospace, electrical, food, petrochemical, marine, pharmaceutical, pumping, rail, petroleum, and gas and water sectors. Soft gasket, spiral wound gasket, ring joint gasket, corrugated joints, and jacket joints are numerous types of industrial gaskets. It is used to prevent leakage. Multiple manufacturers' industrial dip gaskets are compatible and can be metallic or semimetallic with certain international laws. In addition to other sealing solutions, industrial gaskets take a pivotal position in different parts of the world in Maintenance, Repair, and Operating (MRO) applications.
In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global Industrial gaskets Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2030. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. Global Industrial Gaskets market is segmented by type into Soft, Spiral Wound, Ring Joint, Kammprofile, Jacketed, Corrugated, and Others. Global Industrial Gaskets market is divided by end-user into Refineries, Power Generation, Chemical Processing, Industrial Machinery, Pulp & Paper, Food & Pharmaceutical, and Others. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa.
Market Regions
• North America:(U.S. and Canada)
• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)
Industrial gaskets Segments:
By Type
• Soft
• Spiral Wound
• Ring Joint
• Kammprofile
• Jacketed
• Corrugated
• Others
By End-user
• Refineries
• Power Generation
• Chemical Processing
• Industrial Machinery
• Pulp & Paper
• Food & Pharmaceutical
• Others
