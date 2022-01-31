Immune Health Supplements Market Size Is Projected to Reach USD 30.93 Billion by 2030, Exhibiting a CAGR of 6.65%

Immune Health Supplements Market to surpass USD 30.93 billion by 2030 from USD 16.24 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 6.65% in the coming years, i.e., 2020-30.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Immune Health Supplements Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2020 – 2030 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 30.93 billion by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 6.65% between 2020 and 2030. According to the report, the market is estimated to proliferate owing to the increasing awareness related to health matters, wellness trends, and changing routines. In addition, increasing trend of customized products based on health claims is predicted to fuel the growth of the market. Furthermore, the need for immunity-based health supplements is increasing as the population ages, in order to prevent or treat existing illnesses.

“The overall immune health market is expected to develop at a significant rate due to rising demand for health supplements to boost immunity. Additionally, the growing incidence of chronic illnesses throughout the world is a significant driver of market development during the projection period. The need for immune health supplements is likely to rise as the world's lifestyle disorders change”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Global Immune Health Supplements Market: Key Players

• Alticor, Inc.

• Bayer AG

• Biotech Pharmacal, Inc.

• Cellderm Technologies Inc.

• DuPont Nutrition & Health

• EuroPharma, Inc

• Glanbia PLC

• Kerry Group PLC

• Koninklijke DSM NV

• Now Foods

• Nutramax Laboratories, Inc.

• Nutrigold, Inc.

• Seroyal USA LLC

As customers grow more worried about their health, immunity care has become an important element of today's hectic lifestyle. Nutritional supplements are used by today's time-conscious customers, even those who maintain healthy, balanced diets. Consumers all around the globe are feeling the need to strengthen their immune systems to prevent the negative consequences of infectious illnesses. Immune health supplements are essential for managing chronic diseases including diabetes, obesity, constipation, malabsorption, and indigestion. It also aids in the maintenance of a healthy lifestyle, the improvement of appetite and food intake, and the reduction of the danger of vitamin deficiencies and other health problems. Immune health supplements are advised for patients of all ages, including babies, adults, and geriatrics, who are at risk for diabetes, obesity, renal failure, chronic diseases, neurological diseases, and other illnesses.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global Immune health supplements market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2020-2030. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. The market is segmented by Ingredient type into Vitamins, Mineral, Herbal Botanical extracts, Probiotics, Amino Acids, Omega 3-fatty acids, and Others. By Form into Soft Gels/ Capsules, Tablets, powder, liquids, and others. By Source type into Plant-Based, Animal-Based. By Distribution Channel into Pharmacies and Drug stores, Hypermarket/Supermarket, Online Stores, and Specialty stores. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Immune Health Supplements Segments:

By Ingredient type

• Vitamins

• Minerals

• Herbal Botanical Extracts

• Probiotics

• Amino Acids

• Omega 3-fatty acids

• Others

By Form

• Soft gels/ Capsules

• Tablets

• Powder

• Liquids

• Others

By Source Type

• Plant-based

• Animal-based

By Distribution Channel

• Pharmacies and drug stores

• Hypermarket/ Supermarket

• Online stores

• Specialty store

• Others

