Top 10 Trends in Life Sciences in 2021
We are quite excited about the role that technology will play in bringing new treatments to the patients, by both accelerating research and development and also improving access to treatment”AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life Sciences sector witnessed a dynamic and an unprecedented year in 2021. This was the second year of the pandemic, which in some ways meant a perfect storm of opportunity and a foundation for disruption. Healthark Insights team has been closely monitoring the key events, announcements, investments, and patterns in the Life Sciences sector over the past year and has compiled the key trends that shaped the industry in 2021 and will continue to impact the direction of the sector during 2022, in the recent paper titled ‘Top 10 Life Sciences Trends in 2021’.
— Dr. Purav Gandhi
While some of these trends were not inherently pioneering for the industry, what made them revolutionary was the widespread adoption of some of these disruptive technologies in 2021. These changes spanned across the industry, starting with clinical trials where we witnessed widespread decentralization, use of synthetic data and artificial intelligence enabled technology. The use of real-world evidence in clinical trials is becoming mainstream and the adoption of AI, IoT, and data management practices is making healthcare system smarter.
The research suggests that some of these trends to play a foundational role for the progress that will happen in the life sciences sector in 2022. “We are quite excited about the role that technology will play in bringing new treatments to the patients, by both accelerating research and development and also improving access to treatment” says Dr. Purav Gandhi, Founder and CEO of Healthark Insights. “We continue to closely monitor some of these key trends, anticipate their impact on our clients’ businesses, and implications for the healthcare industry at large”. The Healthark Insights team identified 500+ events across the year, analyzed 40+ sectoral trends, and based on that curated a list of top 10 trends that dominated the industry in 2021.
While these trends stood out as the most dominant ones, the ever so dynamic industry continues to break its own conventions and revolutionize the as-is processes and channels. In addition to these trends, robotics, 5G, and stem cell therapy will continue to achieve breakthroughs in the sector in the years to come. You can read more about these top 10 life sciences industry trends from 2021, which will shape the future of life sciences industry in 2022 on Healthark Insights website.
About Healthark Insights
Healthark insights is a global management consulting firm developed by a team of experts from diverse fields such as consulting, pharma, medicine, medical devices, digital health, public health and management with a common vision to cater to the healthcare and life sciences industry, along with a relentless focus on delivering executable solutions.
Healthark Insights team helps customers make critical decisions every day through expertise that combines deep domain knowledge, rigorous research and analysis, understanding of markets, technology and experience. With the right experience and expertise, the team not only provide insights, but also works closely with clients to execute the strategy that they have helped develop.
Dr. Purav Gandhi
Healthark Insights
drpuravgandhi@healtharkinsights.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn