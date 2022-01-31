Industrial Ethernet Market to value USD 49 billion by 2030: Fatpos Global

Global Industrial Ethernet Market to surpass USD 49 billion by 2031 from USD 26.17 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 6.47% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-31.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Industrial Ethernet Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2031” which is anticipated to reach USD 49 billion by 2031. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 6.47% between 2021 and 2031. According to the report, the growth is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.47% during the forecast period. Rising need for scalable, quick, reliable, and interoperable communication protocols, growing mandates by governments of developing economies to promote the implementation of industrial automation, and rising popularity of smart automobiles are contributing to the growth of the industrial ethernet market.

“Industrial Ethernet is vital for attaining complete transparency within an industrial plant, as well as between the plant and enterprise networks. A reliable communication network is the essential of the industry 4.0 concept. Both industrial automation and industrial communication networks are mostly dependent on real-time operational requirements. Hence, they must be able to handle data in a deterministic and redundant way. The system must be scalable across an extensive range of equipment operating on multiple different standards with various interfaces. Consequently, the rising need for scalable and interoperable protocols has amplified initiatives to develop a new set of communication devices”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Get Sample Copy of this Report with Graphs and Charts at: https://www.fatposglobal.com/sample-request-1101

Note- This report sample includes

• Brief Introduction to the research report.

• Table of Contents (Scope covered as a part of the study)

• Research methodology

• Key Player mentioned in the report

• Data presentation

• Market Taxonomy

• Size & Share Analysis

• Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis

(Get fastest 12 Hours free sample report delivery from Fatpos Global. The final sample report covers COVID-19 Analysis.)

Global Industrial Ethernet: Key Players

• ABB Ltd.

• Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co. KG (ACS Motion Control, Ltd.)

• Barta-Schoenewald, Inc. (Advanced Motion Control)

• BECKHOFF Automation, Belden, Inc.

• Robert Bosch GmbH (Bosch Rexroth AG)

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Eaton Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc.

• Innovasic, Inc. (ANALOG DEVICES)

• Monnit Corporation (Alta Ethernet Gateway)

• Moxa, Inc.

• Omron Corporation

• Other Prominent Players

Industrial Ethernet (IE) is the application of Ethernet in an industrial environment with protocols that offer determinism and real-time control. Protocols for Industrial Ethernet include EtherCAT, EtherNet/IP, PROFINET, POWERLINK, and Others. Many industrial Ethernet protocols apply a modified Media Access Control (MAC) layer to deliver low latency and determinism. Some microcontrollers such as Sitara deliver industrial Ethernet support.

Up to 25% Discount, Inquiry Now: https://www.fatposglobal.com/custom-request-1101

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global Industrial Ethernet Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2031. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. Global Industrial Ethernet market is segmented by Offering into Hardware, Software, Services; By End-use Industry into Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Download PDF Boucher: https://www.fatposglobal.com/free-broucher-1101

Industrial Ethernet Segments:

By Offering

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

By End-use Industry

• Automotive & Transportation

• Electrical & Electronics

Related Reports

UV Disinfection Equipment Market

E-Glass Market

About US

Fatpos Global is a consulting and research firm focused on market research, business services, and sourcing. We have trusted advisors to senior executives of leading enterprises, providers, and investors. Our firm helps clients improve operational and financial performance through a hands-on process that supports them in making well-informed decisions that deliver high-impact results and achieve sustained value. Our insight and guidance empower clients to improve organizational efficiency, effectiveness, agility, and responsiveness.