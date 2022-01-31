Defense Electronic Market to surpass USD 231.6 billion by 2030 Growth Analysis, Share, Market size, Growth Strategy

Global Defense Electronic Market to surpass USD 231.6 Billion by 2030 from USD 105 Billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 6.4% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Defense Electronic Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2031” which is anticipated to reach USD 231.6 billion by 2031. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 6.4% between 2021 and 2030. According to the report, the market is being fueled by a defense modernization program and increased procurement of advanced electronic warfare systems. Furthermore, the global industry is being boosted by an increase in military satellite development and spending. Regions with higher production capacity for tires, strong automotive sales and comparatively low stringent regulations to support the development of Defense Electronic hold significant shares in the global market.

“Global Defense Electronics Market has been witnessing profitable growth owing to strict regulatory standards, supportive government policies on nation’s security policies. Governments of many countries are being concerned about their national security which ultimately raise the demand of the defense electronics market. Additionally, rising government spending in research and development activities which is expected to boost the market growth”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Global Defense Electronic: Key Players

• BAE Systems plc

• The Boeing Company

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Saab AB

• Safran SA

• L3Harris Technologies Inc

• Bharat Electronics Limited

• Thales Group

• Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Indra Sistemas SA

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Other Prominent Players

Defense Electronics can be defined as electronic components and systems that are specifically designed for technological superiority in national defense. Defense electronics-based systems provide reliable, high-performance electronic detection, protection, and attack capabilities to help operations succeed while minimizing deaths. Multidisciplinary engineering teams collaborate with commercial and academic partners to build these electrical solutions. Defense electronics development is often funded through national or allied defense research and development programs, although it may also result in related dual-use commercial improvements. Many of these components are designed specifically for use in military applications with high temperature and vibration demands. These sophisticated systems can be used on a variety of military platforms, including large and small planes, ships, submarines, satellites, handheld devices, and land vehicles.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global Defense Electronic Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2031. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. Global Defense Electronic market is segmented by Equipment Type into C4ISR Systems, Weapon Systems, Electro-Optical and Infrared (EO/IR) Systems, Military Simulators, Radar Systems, Sonar Systems, Avionics, and Electronic Warfare; By Application into Land, Air, Naval, and Space. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Defense Electronic Segments:

By Equipment Type

• C4ISR Systems

• Weapon Systems

• Electro-Optical and Infrared (EO/IR) Systems

• Military Simulators

• Radar Systems

• Sonar Systems

• Avionics

• Electronic Warfare

By Application

• Land

• Air

• Naval

• Space

