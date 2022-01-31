KUSARI Officially Sponsors the Crypto Expo Dubai 2022, Decentralised Blockchains to showcase DeFi in Crypto at Dubai
Crypto Expo Dubai 2022, the premier place for the top crypto brands to exhibit their products and industry leaders share insight to investors and traders.
Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 will host a unique gathering of those at the forefront of blockchain and cryptocurrency industry. Blockchain needs to deliver a sustainable and prosperous future for everyone,”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dubai Expo Crypto Fair will be held in the Dubai Festival Arena in the Dubai festival city on the 16th & 17th of March with over 100 Crypto companies attending to bring you the latest info about investment opportunities whilst showcasing state of the art blockchain technologies.
— Michael Xuan, Director of HQMENA
Watch over 60 speakers discuss the real life use cases and the possibilities the technology will bring in the future, with informative discussions of how you can help shape the cryptocurrency eco space that gains more and more traction every year.
KUSARI Foundation are a Decentralised NPoS Blockchain that functions as live network for future developments on the substrate framework using WEB 3.0 technologies, but also being a live testing ground for projects such as its big brother SwapDEX Chain will be a network for the community governed projects, that are given a rubber stamp as noteworthy products to shape true decentralisation.
Founded in 2020 by a team of experienced blockchain enthusiasts and investors, the KUSARI Foundation aims to bring Innovation and true decentralization to the Crypto space and to challenge the market with cheap, fast, scalable solutions and moreover give users the knowledge needed to make the right choices when choosing which products and services to invest in with a brand new blockchain to innovate new financial services.
Interest in the Cryptocurrency has grown year by year with new crypto businesses evolving into some of the biggest business models in the financial world, and what a better place then Dubai to go visit some of the best up and coming projects whilst experiencing the United Arab Emirates known for luxury shopping, ultramodern architecture and a lively nightlife scene.
The 2021 the Crypto Expo Dubai had 4,291 delegates joined in-person. 92,612 hours of live and on-demand live streaming from 2 days conference sessions, featuring 60 speakers so with the 2022 conference nearly upon us we should experience even more people attending Dubai making this yearly event a must schedule in many crypto users calendars.
Mark Dexter
Crypto weekly
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other