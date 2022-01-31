Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / Operating After Criminal Suspension

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B1000610

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Gregory Mills

STATION: Westminster Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 01-30-2022 / 1958 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: East West Road & Black Mountain Road, Dummerston

VIOLATION: Operating After Criminal Suspension

 

ACCUSED: Thomas D. McManus                                               

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wardsboro, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/30/2022, at approximately 1958 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a single motor vehicle slide off at the intersection of East West Road and Black Mountain Road in the Town of Dummerston, Vermont. Further investigation revealed the operator, identified as Thomas D. McManus, was operating a motor vehicle while criminally suspended. McManus was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on 03/22/2022 at 1300 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/22/2022 at 1300 hours

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

