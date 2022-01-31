Westminster Barracks / Operating After Criminal Suspension
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1000610
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Gregory Mills
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 01-30-2022 / 1958 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: East West Road & Black Mountain Road, Dummerston
VIOLATION: Operating After Criminal Suspension
ACCUSED: Thomas D. McManus
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wardsboro, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/30/2022, at approximately 1958 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a single motor vehicle slide off at the intersection of East West Road and Black Mountain Road in the Town of Dummerston, Vermont. Further investigation revealed the operator, identified as Thomas D. McManus, was operating a motor vehicle while criminally suspended. McManus was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on 03/22/2022 at 1300 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/22/2022 at 1300 hours
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.