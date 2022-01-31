International Gemological Institute Announces Top 3 Courses of 2021, Plans to Strengthen Training Modules in 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- Polished Diamond Grader, Rough Diamond Grader and Digital Jewellery Designer emerged as the top three courses in 2021, according to the International Gemological Institute, the world’s largest independent gemological laboratory.
A pioneer in gemological education, IGI currently offers a series of 12 in depth courses in several key subjects ranging from diamond grading courses, the identification between earth mined, synthetics & simulants as well as coloured stones assessment modules. Moreover, the Institute also extended specialized course material in hand-drawn & digital Jewellery design and retail merchandising to support members of the industry.
According to IGI statistics, one in three trainees has opted to learn the grading of rough and polished diamonds. As part of the in-depth grading course work, attendees learned about the evolution of diamonds from origin to market, the mining process, the manufacturing stages, estimation of Clarity, colour, cut and carat weight as well as the grading of different shapes of diamonds, diamond pricing and identification of diamond simulants and lab grown diamonds.
Another course popular among jewellery professionals was the Digital Jewellery Designer course. The course gives students ample practical and theoretical practice to deepen their understanding of the jewellery sector, develop industry-current tech skills, and amass real-world work experience early, all of which will ready them for a future in the dynamic jewellery space. The learning pathway particularly covers jewelry design theory and artistry, drawing and illustration of faceted and non-faceted gemstones, settings in jewellery, developing motifs to create sketches of jewellry objects, techniques of digital drawing, textures on metal and designing various forms of jewellery, among other things.
Commenting on this IGI Courses, Shaunak Shastree, Managing Director of International Gemological Institute, said: “The advancement in technology and changing consumer preferences set against the COVID-19 backdrop dictates the need for a newer, more improved way to do business, especially in the Jewellery retail space. In this context, we believe the only way to remain competitive, improve efficiencies and build consumer trust at a wider level is through constant training.
He added: “At IGI, through an extensive range of courses that will enable companies and individuals to remain up to date with the latest skills and knowledge in this creative field. Over the next coming years, education will be a key priority for us and we look forward to engaging with a wider network of jewellery traders and imparting valuable insight that can enrich the industry as a whole.”
In 2022, IGI plans to build on its commitment to provide quality education in gemmology and jewellery to aspiring professionals and ensure that the jewellery industry evolves with the changing customer preferences and technologies. During the course of the year, IGI is all set to introduce more courses relevant to the industry and provide dedicated career guidance in mapping out students’ career paths by matching them to mentors to help them develop their skills and grow their knowledge.
Pavishia Nair
