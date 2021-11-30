Gargash continues its efforts towards Project 50 with the announcement of the 3rd Emirati Talent Recruitment Program
iStar 3 program will be under Gargash Group’s overarching Emiratization drive The program follows the success of iStar 2, launched in September 2021DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gargash Group continues to provide full-time and part-time opportunities to Emirati talent in multiple sectors as it expands its footprint to better serve customers in communities the group is present. Today, the company announced that it is providing an additional 400 on-ground training opportunities within the corporate and financial arm.
Touted as a unique UAE National talent recruitment and development program, curated to upskill UAE Nationals and enhance their prospects in diverse sectors, the iStar Talent Training series features a series of business and technical training modules coupled with practical hands-on experience, mentoring and coaching.
The third edition comes on the heels of Gargash’s recent launch of iStar 2, which has met with immense sucess so far. Through this third initiative, the company seeks to further build on its commitment to nurturing a pool of highly skilled local talent to provide outstanding customer experiences under the company’s key verticals including Automotive, Real Estate, Finance and Investments, among others.
Interested candidates can apply through the website and will get the chance to access professional training and develop critical career skills such as teamwork, public speaking and leadership to solve business challenges. Moreover, the trainees will also have the opportunity to interact and learn from experienced leaders working at the Gargash Group.
Commenting on the announcement, Shehab Gargash, Managing Director and Group CEO of Gargash Group, said: “At Gargash Group, fostering a culture on learning has always been very important. This tenet led to the launch of our overarching learning program-iStar, which is now in its third edition. Since the launch of this initiative, we have witnessed significant demand from UAE Nationals, who are keen to explore the careers with us and want to make an impact through their work. We are pleased to help them achieve this goal while also advocating the government’s Emiratization vision for a robust UAE National workforce of the future”.
For his part, Ahmed Khizer Khan, Chief Executive Officer, Financial Services Vertical at Gargash added: “The UAE is at cusp of growth which has led to a greater need for skilled professionals. The new edition of our UAE National talent recruitment and development program has been carefully developed by the learning and development experts at Gargash in order to train, upskill and encourage young professionals to opt for a fruitful career in various sectors.”
A prominent number of applications were received from the first two of rounds of the program and talents were appointed to various roles at the Gargash Group over the past year. Through this third round, the Group seeks to attract a significant number of applicants to fill in current available roles and further add to the success of this program.
-END-
pavishia nair
BUZ Marketing
email us here