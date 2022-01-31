Derby Barracks / Two MV Crash / DUI #1
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A5000401
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: (802)334-8881
DATE/TIME: 01/30/2022 @ approximately 2011 hours
STREET: Willoughby Lake Road
TOWN: Barton
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Cook Road
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VIOLATION:
- DUI #1
- Leaving the scene of a crash
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR/ ACCUSED: Larry Bernard
AGE: 32
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jay, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2001
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Focus
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front bumper
INJURIES: No injuries reported
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR/ VICTIM: Anna Gilpatric
AGE: 19
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan
VEHICLE MODEL: Rogue
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Driver side rear door and quarter panel
INJURIES: Minor non-life-threatening injuries
HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH/ Incident:
On the above listed date and time, Laura Gilpatric called the Vermont State Police to report she and her daughter Anna Gilpatric had been involved in a two-motor vehicle crash located on Willoughby Lake Road near the intersection of Cook Road in the Town of Barton. Laura advised she was the passenger and Anna was the operator. Laura reported the motor vehicle that struck them fled from the scene. While enroute to the scene, troopers received a tip that a vehicle matching the description of the one that had fled was located a few miles from the scene in a driveway located on Fisk Road in the Town of Barton. Troopers responded to the residence to further investigate. Through further investigation it was determined Larry Bernard was the operator of vehicle #1 and had fled the scene of a crash. While speaking to Bernard, he displayed multiple signs of impairment. After subsequent investigation, Bernard was arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks for processing. Bernard was later released with a citation to appear in the Orleans County Court – CRIMINAL DIVISION for the above listed offenses.
LODGED – LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Orleans County
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/15/2022 @ 1000 Hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.