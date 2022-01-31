Submit Release
Derby Barracks / Two MV Crash / DUI #1

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 22A5000401                                   

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy

STATION: Derby                                          

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 01/30/2022 @ approximately 2011 hours

STREET: Willoughby Lake Road

TOWN: Barton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Cook Road

WEATHER: Clear             

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VIOLATION:

  1. DUI #1

  2. Leaving the scene of a crash 

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ ACCUSED: Larry Bernard

AGE: 32  

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jay, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2001

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Focus

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front bumper

INJURIES: No injuries reported

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR/ VICTIM: Anna Gilpatric

AGE: 19    

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Rogue

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Driver side rear door and quarter panel

INJURIES: Minor non-life-threatening injuries

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH/ Incident:

On the above listed date and time, Laura Gilpatric called the Vermont State Police to report she and her daughter Anna Gilpatric had been involved in a two-motor vehicle crash located on Willoughby Lake Road near the intersection of Cook Road in the Town of Barton. Laura advised she was the passenger and Anna was the operator. Laura reported the motor vehicle that struck them fled from the scene. While enroute to the scene, troopers received a tip that a vehicle matching the description of the one that had fled was located a few miles from the scene in a driveway located on Fisk Road in the Town of Barton. Troopers responded to the residence to further investigate. Through further investigation it was determined Larry Bernard was the operator of vehicle #1 and had fled the scene of a crash. While speaking to Bernard, he displayed multiple signs of impairment. After subsequent investigation,  Bernard was arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks for processing. Bernard was later released with a citation to appear in the Orleans County Court – CRIMINAL DIVISION for the above listed offenses.

 

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Orleans County

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/15/2022 @ 1000 Hours

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

