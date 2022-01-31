Quality Value Brands announces BioSteel's arrival in Mexico
EINPresswire.com/ -- An exclusive agreement between the Mexican firm Quality Value Brands (QVB) and the Canadian company of beverages BioSteel, introduces the sports nutrition products "Clean, Healthy, Hydration" to the Mexican market.
The chairman of the board of directors of QVB, the businessman Luis Doporto Alejandre announced that the Mexican firm will provide its Canadian counterpart with business intelligence, local experience, technical support, regulatory support, logistics platform, sales and marketing.
So that BioSteel products, such as its ready-to-drink hydrating drink and hydration powder, have their internationalization process in Latin American markets; they will have the support of Marzam, a strategic partner who will pay for distribution issues.
Luis Doporto Alejandre explained that QVB supports BioSteel to consolidate its brand in Mexican territory and other markets in the region.
The Toronto-based beverage company currently only has a presence in the United States and Canada, and globally but only through select retail partners or directly at www.biosteel.com.
"Since 2019, QVB emerged as the business alternative to respond to the need for companies to explore and consolidate both brands and products in Latin American markets."
Luis Doporto Alejandre said that QVB brings experience while designing and preparing how to integrate third-party brands, reducing costs, time, and risks typical of an internationalization.
The co-founder and co-CEO of BioSteel said that by working with QVB, they hope to take advantage of their regional marketing and distribution process to increase their market share in what they consider a crucial region.
Likewise, he shared that BioSteel offers premium products for athletes and health-conscious consumers looking for a better alternative in the sports drink provided in Mexico.
BioSteel products contain five electrolytes, zero sugars, and premium ingredients to provide consumers with essential nutrients to support physical activity. In addition, they are already available in pharmacies and supermarkets and through the website www.biosteelsports.mx.
Luis Doporto Alejandre
