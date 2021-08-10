Luis Doporto Alejandre foresees a boost in value chains for Mexican avocados
MILAN, ITALY, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Given the growing success of Mexican avocados in the United States, the main importer of this product, and the European Union, businessman and specialist Luis Doporto Alejandre is convinced that value chains between Michoacán producers and avocado consumers should be promoted in order to standardize prices and maintain the quality of the product.
As is well known, Michoacán is the main avocado producing state, as well as the only state certified to export the product to the United States, which increases the requirements to maintain export levels, especially when taking into account that this trade exchange is under the regulatory framework of the Mexico-United States-Canada Treaty (T-MEC).
Recently, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) presented their Agricultural Outlook 2021-2030, anticipating that avocados will become the most traded tropical fruit during 2021 and the following decade, leaving behind the 0.6% contraction in world imports suffered in 2020.
Similarly, for Mexico, the OECD and FAO report looks positive because it anticipates that our country will have an exponential growth of 5.2% per year in the production and export of avocado, placing it even with a 63% share of world exports by 2030.
In this regard, Doporto Alejandre, who figures as a relevant player in this segment of the agricultural sector, stressed that as the value chains adjacent to Michoacán producers adjust, they will experience greater growth worldwide, becoming a solid producer market and international export benchmark.
"As argued by the Association of Producers and Packers and Exporters of Avocado in Mexico (APEAM), the Michoacán fruit is still the highest quality worldwide. It is highly valued and accounts for 82% of the country's total production; however, the value chains that involve its production, storage, distribution, transportation and marketing require competitive advantages and greater strengths.
Likewise, promoting the value chains of Michoacán producers will serve to compensate for the growing expansion in the production supply of countries such as Peru, Colombia and Kenya, whose export figures grew by double digits in 2020 and together reached a total share of 25% in global avocado exports.
On the other hand, Mexican businessman, Luis Doporto Alejandre emphasized that, until before the pandemic, according to FAO data, Mexico reached a 46.5% share in world avocado exports, which were equivalent to 6 billion 270 million dollars, although our country experienced a growth of more than three times between 2012 and 2019, going from 558 thousand to 1.28 million tons.
"The above, was a result of the expansion in the area devoted to avocado cultivation, which in Mexico grew 4% and, went from 215 thousand to 244 thousand hectares according to figures from the Agri-Food and Fisheries Information Service (SIAP); so this also adds to the need to promote the strengthening of value chains," detailed the Mexican businessman.
