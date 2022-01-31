Quality Value Brands launches exclusive partnership to bring BioSteel’s Clean. Healthy. Hydration. to Mexico
EINPresswire.com/ -- Quality Value Brands (QVB), a Mexican firm specializing in business development and product launches, is partnering with BioSteel to bring the brand’s lineup of Clean. Healthy. Hydration. products to Mexico.
As a part of an exclusivity agreement, QVB will provide market intelligence, local expertise, technical support and regulatory support for BioSteel’s hydration drink and hydration powder. In addition, they will execute sales and marketing for the brand within Mexico alongside Marzam with whom it has a distribution agreement.
QVB supports companies that need to accelerate their internationalization process in Latin markets. Thus, from their expertise, they design and prepare the way for the landing of third-party brands, reducing the costs, time and risks involved in introducing products in unfamiliar territories.
“BioSteel offers Clean. Healthy. Hydration. to athletes and health-conscious consumers looking for a better-for-you alternative, and we are thrilled to deliver our lineup of sports drinks in Mexico,” said John Celenza, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of BioSteel. “We look forward to working with QVB and leveraging their regional marketing and distribution process to increase our market share in this key region.”
Luis Doporto Alejandre, CEO of QVB said: "Our experience in Mexico, one of the most important economies in Latin America and the world, allows us to seek and establish key alliances that facilitate the way for our partners to launch and consolidate their brands, as in the case of BioSteel and its hydration drink.
BioSteel products are zero sugar, 5 essential electrolytes and only top ingredients, without harmful colors and preservatives. The lineup is now available through digital channels: www.biosteelsports.mx and traditional channels such as pharmacies and supermarkets.
Luis Doporto Alejandre
Doporto Pr1me Cap1tal
+52 (55) 5980 3400
