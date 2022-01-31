Submit Release
New Haven Barracks / DUI #1 (Refusal) / Excessive Speed

VSP News Release-Incident

 

 

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

       

 

CASE#: 22B5000249

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. S. Ovchinnikoff                             

 

STATION: New Haven                     

 

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

 

DATE/TIME: 01/30/2022, 1755 Hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 22A in the Town of Addison

 

VIOLATIONS:

 

-DUI #1 (Refusal)

 

-Excessive Speed

 

 

ACCUSED: Skylar Many

 

AGE: 32

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

 

On 01/30/2022 at 1755 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on VT Route 22A in the Town of Addison after observing a motor vehicle violation. Troopers identified the operator as Skylar Many (32) of Middlebury, VT. Many was traveling 80MPH in a posted 50MPH zone prior to the motor vehicle stop.

 

While speaking with Many, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Many was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.

 

Many was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing and later released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/14/2022, 1230 hours           

 

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

