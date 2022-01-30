Fatal Crash In Baltimore County Under Investigation

January 30, 2022

(Kingsville, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Baltimore County this morning that claimed the life of one man and sent another to the hospital.

The deceased is identified as Jose Carlos Oviedo Herrera, 22, of Baltimore. Herrera was operating a silver Volkswagen at the time of the incident. He was pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical service personnel. His body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

The injured victim is identified as Jason Anderson, 36, of Bel Air, Maryland. Anderson was the driver of a Ford F-150. He was transported from the scene by ambulance to Bayview Hospital for medical treatment. Anderson had a 14-year-old in the passenger seat who was also transported to the hospital.

Shortly before 6:45 a.m. this morning, troopers from the JFK Memorial Highway Barrack were dispatched to a crash involving two vehicles in the express toll lanes on southbound I-95 at the 62.4-mile marker in Baltimore County. An off-duty officer from the Maryland Transportation Authority Police was in the area and assisted the state troopers on the scene.

According to the preliminary investigation, for reasons unknown at this time police believe Herrera was driving northbound in the southbound lanes when he struck the Ford F-150 head-on. The cause and contributing factors of the crash remain under investigation.

Southbound lanes 1, 2 and 3 were closed for about four hours due to the investigation. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation, State Highway Administration assisted with lane closures and detours. The investigation continues…

