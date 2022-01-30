Winners for International GM Awards 2021 Gearing Up to Be Announced
Winners for International GM Awards 2021 Gearing Up to Be Announced. Winners are from 6 RegionsDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International GM Awards is Designed exclusively to honor the excellent performing GMs in the field of tourism and hospitality industry, International GM Awards has been initiated. It is the one and only award program in this particular field. The purpose behind is to provide well-deserved honor to the captain of the ship – General Manager.
The goal of the award is to confer the exceptional GMs of the tourism and hospitality industry with due recognition and rewards so that they can get wider networking opportunities in their field apart from the worldwide promotional opportunities they may stumble upon.
There is absolutely no doubt in mentioning that a GM is a captain of the ship to lead the entire hotel and tourism company revenue to the highest level. If he is capable of outstanding skills, the hotel and tourism company is bound to grow to heights. Therefore, they deserve to be honored for their outstanding contribution.
More than 500 General Managers from the hotel brands participated in the year 2021 award program like the ones Hilton, Raddison Hotel, Sheraton, Rixos and many others.
International GM Awards 2021 went global, as the name represents as well. Therefore, the nominees for the awards program are from more than 30 countries and 5 regions such as the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Americas, Asia and Oceania. The winners of International GM Awards 2021 are
The Winner of Best General Manager in UAE 2021 is Karim Bizid
The Winner of Best Young General Manager in Europe 2021 is Cesare Mansi
The Winner of Best Emerging General Manager in Papua New Guinea 2021 is UTHAYA KUMAR KATHIRESAN
The Winner of Best General Manager in Morocco 2021 is Amine El Moumni
The Winner of Best General Manager 2021 is Sankar Ghoshal
The Winner of Best General Manager in Egypt 2021 is Khaled Ahmed Hamed
The Winner of Best General Manager in Qatar 2021 is Carlo Javakhia
The Winner of Best Hospitality Leader in Qatar 2021 is Shadi Kassem
The Winner of Best Young General Manager in Africa 2021 is Ankur Panchal
The Winner of Most promising General Manager in Switzerland 2021 is Michael Schmidt
The Winner of Best General Manager in Russia 2021 is Hans Konings
The Winner of Best Hospitality Leader in Mexico 2021 is Robert-Jan Woltering
The Winner of Highly Successful General Manager in Middle East 2021 is Fathi Khogaly
The International GM Awards, International Travel Awards, International Spa Awards and International Dining Awards are organized by Golden Tree Events Dubai.
