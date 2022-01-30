Submit Release
News Search

There were 72 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,133 in the last 365 days.

Việt Nam sees trade deficit of US$500 million in January

VIETNAM, January 30 - Goods are handled at Cát Lái Port in HCM City. VNA/VNS illustrative photo 

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam posted a trade deficit of US$500 million in the first month of 2022, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

The country's imports expanded 11.5 per ent year on year to $29.5 billion while exports 1.6 per cent

Việt Nam’s export-import turnover in the month was estimated to value at $58.5 billion, down 11.7 per cent month on month but up 6.3 per cent compared to the same period last year.

The domestic sector earned $8.2 billion from exports, up 20.1 per cent against the same period last year. The foreign-invested sector (including crude oil) raked in $20.8 billion, a decrease of 4.2 per cent.

Seven items recorded export turnover of more than $1 billion each. They represented 63.3 per cent of the total. Industrial and processing products held a lion’s share of 88.5 per cent.

Four products posted import turnover of more than $1 billion each, together they represented 46.8 per cent of the total. Input materials accounted for the largest share of the total imports, or 93.7 per cent year on year.

The US remained the biggest export market of Việt Nam in January, buying an estimated amount of $9 billion of Vietnamese goods.

China was Việt Nam’s biggest source of imports, shipping $10.2 billion worth of goods to the Southeast Asian country. In January, Việt Nam enjoyed a trade surplus of $2.1 billion with the European Union. — VNS

You just read:

Việt Nam sees trade deficit of US$500 million in January

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.