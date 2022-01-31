De Nora sponsors SWCC IDA Innovation Conference
Water treatment expert and solutions provider demonstrates commitment to addressing severe water scarcity concerns in the Middle East
We have a shared interest of prioritizing efficiency in water treatment, dedicating vast resources to the research and development process.”MILAN, ITALY, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Committed to addressing water scarcity with innovation in treatment technologies, De Nora will sponsor the highly anticipated International Specialty Conference on Innovation in Desalination. The conference will be held on May 30 through June 1 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, a region addressing the global challenges of enhancing desalination water quality. This premier event focuses on the latest achievements of desalination science and technology and provides a forum for incubation and exchange of ideas between industry stakeholders.
— De Nora Water Technologies CEO Dr. Mirka Wilderer
De Nora, widely recognized for purification solutions including Capital Controls® gas feed systems, ISIA chlorine dioxide generators and SEACLOR® seawater electrochlorination systems, will showcase its latest developments and collaboration with Saudi Water Conversion Company (SWCC). De Nora operates through 24 offices in 12 countries, including nearby middle eastern countries Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and today announce they are setting up a new localized office in Saudi Arabia, which will be operational later this year.
“De Nora has been a partner of choice in the Middle East for quite some time,” said De Nora Water Technologies CEO Dr. Mirka Wilderer. “We have a shared interest of prioritizing efficiency in water treatment, dedicating vast resources to the research and development process. Sponsoring the SWCC IDA Innovation conference and opening another local office strengthen our existing relationships in the region. With the expansion of our chlorine dioxide technologies, we can now confidently recommend the best treatment technology for each unique application, down to the specific chemistry that will deliver the most effective and efficient solution for our partners.”
With a comprehensive range of treatment solutions across all main water treatment types, De Nora has spearheaded thousands of successful installations around the globe, including many in the Middle East. Its portfolio of preeminent water disinfection and filtration technologies has evolved to address modern contamination concerns, taking a heightened focus on improved disinfection capabilities as shifts in climate patterns leave areas more stressed for traditional water sources.
The company is committed to providing new products and solutions that contribute to the full spectrum of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) defined by the United Nations Member States. In partnership with Thyssenkrupp Uhde Chlorine Engineers (NUCERA), De Nora was recently awarded an alkaline water electrolysis contract for the world’s largest green hydrogen production plant. Once complete, the plant will power a fully sustainable city in Saudi Arabia known as Neom, paving the way for future communities to reduce carbon emissions and make a positive impact on climate change for future generations.
The International Specialty Conference on Innovation in Desalination is co-hosted by The International Desalination Association and The Saline Water Conversion Corporation – Desalination Technology Research Institute. It focuses on the latest achievements in science and technology of desalination, fostering a creative, open discussion that spurs innovation.
About De Nora
De Nora is a global provider of sustainable technologies and a partner of choice for industrial electrochemical processes and water and wastewater treatment solutions since 1923. Driven by a philosophy of continual improvement, De Nora delivers highly innovative electrodes, electrochemical systems, advanced filtration, and disinfection technologies to solve the most challenging applications for public health, municipal, marine, industrial water/wastewater treatment needs. Today, De Nora is committed to developing unconventional solutions to address the Energy Transition toward decarbonization, the hydrogen economy, ensuring clean water for all. More than 1,600 people provide the energy and expertise to fuel this exciting journey. https://www.denora.com
Beth Boeh
BB Communications Group, LLC
+1 610-787-0379
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn