Tết specialty market opens in HCM City

VIETNAM, January 30 -

Customers buy speciality products at the Tết Green Market-Vietnamese Gift fair being held at 135A Pasteur in HCM City’s District 3. — Photo Trần Quỳnh

HCM CITY — Hundreds of different farm products grown to good agricultural practices and organic standards and speciality products from across the country are being sold at the Tết Green Market-Vietnamese Gift fair being held in HCM City.

Organised by the Business Association of Vietnamese High quality Products, the Southern Agricultural Service-Trading Centre and the Business Studies and Assistance Centre (BSA), the fair features more than 50 booths set up start-ups, craft village co-operatives from various provinces and cities and businesses with Vietnamese High Quality Goods certification.

Farmers and start-ups from northern mountain provinces have brought speciality products like Lạng Sơn corn noodles, Sơn La bamboo shoots, mint honey (a product with geographical indication from Hà Giang Province’s Đồng Văn District), Hàm Yên orange, and many others.

Visitors can also find speciality products from the central and south-western regions such as soft dried cartilage seaweed and apples, peanut oil and Đại Lộc rice paper, Trà Cuông cylindrical glutinous rice cake, Phú Quốc fish sauce, vegan fermented pomelo peel, Gò Công chicken, and natural shrimp bred in the mangrove forests of Cà Mau.

Several start-up businesses that have been at the Green and Kind Market organised by BSA on Saturdays and Sundays since it was first held seven years ago are also displaying farm produce made naturally without using chemicals and pesticides.

There are daily programmes like ‘Tết delicious dishes - Folk cuisine’, game shows, entertainment programmes, lucky draws, and others.

Calligraphers will give away works that wish people luck, good health and others for Tết for hanging at home, a popular practice during the Lunar New Year, and visitors can also commission them to write something they want for a price.

The fair, at 135A Pasteur, District 3, which will go on until noon on January 31, seeks to help farmers, start-ups, co-operatives, and businesses showcase their products in the city. — VNS