Middlesex Barracks Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A3000491

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 1/29/2022 1743 hours

STREET: Waterbury Stowe Road

TOWN: Waterbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Mill Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Graham Taylor

AGE: 44

SEAT BELT? (X)Y/N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morrisville, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 1989

VEHICLE MAKE: Volvo

VEHICLE MODEL: 740

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive front end damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Aidan Murch

AGE: 32

SEAT BELT? (X)Y/N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlesex, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Moderate front and rear end damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: Kristin Welch

AGE: 47

SEAT BELT? (X)Y/N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Hartford, CT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Odyssey

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Moderate rear end damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded to Waterbury Stowe Road for a crash involving three vehicles. Investigation revealed Graham Taylor was driving south when his vehicle collided with a Toyota Tacoma, operated by Aidan Murch. The force of the collision caused Murch's vehicle to collided into the rear end of a Honda Odyssey, operated by Kristin Welch. Waterbury Stowe Road was reduced to a single lane while the crash was investigated and the scene cleared.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaints: 7031591 T23 VSA 1039, 7031592 T23 VSA 800(a)

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y/(X)N

COURT ACTION: Y/(X)N

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME:N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Tylor Rancourt

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks

1080 US Route 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

802-229-9191 (Office)

802-760-0545 (Cell)