Berlin Barracks / Missing Juvenile

CASE#: 25A3004707

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Dalton Maenpaa                        

STATION: VSP Berlin               

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 07/12/2025 @ 2105 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: East Montpelier

VIOLATION: Missing Juvenile

 

ACCUSED: Corajean Allen                                           

AGE: 17

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/12/2025 at approximately 2105 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a runaway juvenile. Corajean Allen (17) was last seen at a temporary caretaker’s residence when Allen ran away onto Route 14 headed in an unknown direction. Corajean is approximately 5’6” weighing about 130lbs and was last seen wearing a T-Shirt, blue pants and a backpack. Anyone with information of her whereabouts are encouraged to reach out to the Vermont State Police at 802-229-9191.

 

 

 

 

